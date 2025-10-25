Women's Cricket World Cup: Australia thrash South Africa after Alana King's best-ever bowling spell

Alana King produced the best bowling figures in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup history as Australia thrashed South Africa to clinch top spot in the league stage.

The leg-spinner dismantled the South African innings on her way to 7-18, helping dismiss the Proteas for just 97, and Australia wrapped up a seven-wicket victory by chasing that down in just 16.5 overs.

Australia will now play India in the semi-finals in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, with South Africa having to regroup for their clash with England the day before in Guwahati.

With the win, Australia continued their perfect run so far in this tournament, winning every game bar a washout against Sri Lanka.

As South Africa reached 43-2, the match appeared evenly poised, but the introduction of King swung it definitively the way of Australia.

Image: King quickly made a decisive impact in the match

She needed just two balls to remove Sune Luus, skying a slog sweep off the spinner's second delivery, and a dream first over got even better when Marizanne Kapp picked out Garth behind square for a duck, completing a double wicket maiden.

King picked up two more in as many deliveries, bowling Annerie Dercksen (five) and then having Chloe Tryon caught first ball to take her figures to 4-0 from 2.3 overs.

South Africa have made a habit of digging themselves out of trouble in this tournament, but Sinalo Jafta's counter-attack was stopped when she was bowled by King for 29 after back-to-back fours, leaving the Proteas on 81-7.

King followed that up by bowling Masabata Klaas for four before Ashleigh Gardner got in on the act, removing Ayabonga Khaka for a duck.

Fittingly, it was King who took the final wicket as Nadine de Klerk was bowled for 14.

Image: Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney steered Australia to a comfortable win

In reply, Australia were dealt an early blow when Phoebe Litchfield fell for five to Kapp, who started the chase with three successive maidens.

At the other end, Ellyse Perry was dismissed by Klaas for a duck, leaving Australia on 11 for two.

Georgia Voll (38 not out) and Beth Mooney took Australia to the brink, adding 76 in just over 10 overs before Mooney picked out Wolvaardt off the bowling of De Klerk for a 41-ball 42.

That brought Annabel Sutherland to the crease and she quickly knocked off the remaining runs, hitting 10 off just four balls to seal the win.