Women's World Cup: India into semi-finals as Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana hit centuries to beat New Zealand
India are through to the semi-finals after their victory over New Zealand by 53 runs (DLS method); They join Australia, England, and South Africa in the final four of the tournament; watch every match of the tournament live on Sky Sports Cricket
Thursday 23 October 2025 19:35, UK
Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal scored centuries as India beat New Zealand by 53 runs (DLS) to reach the semi-finals of the Women's Cricket World Cup on Thursday.
Rawal top-scored with 122 runs - her maiden Cricket World Cup hundred - while Mandhana scored 109 runs, as the duo led India's batting charge in Mumbai.
Jemimah Rodrigues then hit 76 not out off 55 balls as India finished with 340-3 in 49 overs before rain interruptions reduced the game to a 44-over affair.
New Zealand, chasing 325, failed to get going despite Brooke Halliday's 81 runs. The White Ferns now cannot advance after three defeats and two no-results in six games.
Meanwhile, India overturned their three-match losing run to register a third win in six games.
The victory means that, regardless of India's result in their final group game against Bangladesh, no team can move above them on both points and the number of wins.
The other semi-finalists are South Africa, England and defending champions Australia.
