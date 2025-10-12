Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Alyssa Healy hits century as Australia produce highest run chase in women's ODI history to beat India

Alyssa Healy produced a sensational century as Australia registered the highest run chase in women's ODI history against co-hosts India at the Women's Cricket World Cup.

India had produced a superb showing with the bat themselves to total 330 all out, Smriti Mandhana top scoring with 80 from 66 balls and notching her 5000th ODI run, while Australia bowler Annabel Sutherland claimed her first ODI five-wicket haul.

Skipper and opener Healy would not be denied on the night, though, as she made 142 from 107 deliveries - the sixth ODI century of her career - setting the foundation for her team-mates to complete the job.

The victory moved Australia back to the top of the standings, overtaking England having played a game more. India remain in third.

Player of the match Healy said: "Really proud of the group to pull ourselves over the line there. I kept preaching the depth we have got in our line-up, but full credit to our bowlers as well, who pulled it back as we could have been chasing 360 plus.

"I was trying to lock in for a big day, and to be out there and contribute heavily is great, but I would have been delighted to see it out but the girls did a great job.

"Sree Charani bowled really well tonight, and I think that's what we haven't done enough, which was to identify the threat and limit the damage, and the girls did that brilliantly well."

Indian captain Harmanpret Kaur said after the loss: "I think we needed 40 or 50 more runs. We knew it was a good batting wicket, and not being able to capitalise towards the end is what really cost us.

"They (openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana) have been outstanding for us, and they have been giving us very good starts. I think we did well, but the last five overs are what cost us.

"The last three games, we were not able to bat well in the middle order, and the lower order took the responsibility. But today, the first 40 overs were good, and the lower batting order wasn't good.

"These things happen in games, and it depends on how we bounce back.

"We will sit and discuss on having five bowlers as they have given us a lot of success in the past, and two bad games are not going to change that."

