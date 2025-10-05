India vs Pakistan: No handshakes between captains at Women's World Cup; flying bugs stop play in Colombo

No captains' handshakes took place ahead of India's game with Pakistan in the Women's World Cup, in keeping with the recent matches between the men's sides, while a swarm of flying bugs interrupted proceedings in Colombo.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan counterpart Fatima Sana did not engage at the toss, at which Pakistan put their opponents in to bat.

The lack of handshakes stems from the conflict between the two nations earlier this year following a deadly militant attack on tourists in India-administered Kashmir.

Image: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (left) and Pakistan counterpart Fatima Sana (right) did not shake hands at the toss ahead of their Women's Cricket World Cup match in Colombo

India are official hosts of the Women's World Cup but Pakistan are playing all of their games in Sri Lanka.

That policy was in place long before this year's conflict due to ongoing tensions, with India and Pakistan not playing in each other's homelands until at least 2027.

Score summary - India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup, Colombo India 247 all out in 50 overs: Harleen Deol (46 off 65 balls), Richa Ghosh (35no off 20), Jemimah Rodrigues (32 off 37), Pratika Rawal (31 off 37); Diana Baig (4-69), Fatima Sana (2-38), Sadia Iqbal (2-47) Click here for full scorecard

Bugs stop play in Colombo in bizarre scenes

India's innings was impacted by the flying bugs, with insect repellent sprayed before play was suspended for a short period while a person in a gas mask entered the field to fumigate the area.

Harmanpreet had been irritated by the bugs before she clipped down the leg-side to be dismissed for 19 from 34 balls - Pakistan wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz taking a slick catch moving to her left.

Image: India captain Harmanpreet waves away flying insects during the World Cup match in Colombo

Once play resumed, the bugs continued to prove a pain.

India's Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored 32 in her side's 247 all out after being reprieved by a Diana Baig no-ball on two and then narrowly avoiding being run out on 16, said at the interval. "You had to concentrate a lot more because you couldn't see much with the bugs coming but you have to do what you have to do out there."

India won their opening World Cup match, beating Sri Lanka by 59 runs on DLS in Guwahati, while Pakistan slipped to a seven-wicket loss to Bangladesh in Colombo.

What happened with India and Pakistan men at Asia Cup?

During the Asia Cup last month, India men's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha in any of the three contests between the teams, including the final that India won by five wickets in Dubai.

Image: Men's captains Suryakumar Yadav (India) and Salman Agha (Pakistan) did not shake hands at the Asia Cup

Suryakumar said after India's first Asia Cup game against Pakistan that he and his team were aligned with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and government instructions that players would not shake hands with Pakistan players.

The players did not shake hands after any of the matches, while India did not accept the winners' trophy from Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan's Interior Minister.

Instead, India lifted an 'imaginary' trophy before posing for a team photoshoot.

Image: India players mimic holding up a trophy as they celebrate their 2025 Asia Cup win over Pakistan

After the sides' initial meeting on September 14, Pakistan protested against match referee Andy Pycroft for condoning what they perceived as unsportsmanlike India behaviour regarding the absence of handshakes.

There was an hour's delay ahead of Pakistan's next fixture versus UAE because of the fallout, with Salman's side eventually opting to play after saying Pycroft had apologised.

Former Zimbabwe international Pycroft stood as match referee in the second India vs Pakistan encounter on September 21 but did not shake hands with Salman.

