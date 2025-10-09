Women's Cricket World Cup: Nadine de Klerk hits 84 not out off 54 balls as South Africa stun India

Nadine de Klerk hit 84 not out off 54 balls as South Africa stunned hosts India by three wickets at the Women's Cricket World Cup in Visakhapatnam.

De Klerk, whose total included five sixes and eight fours, put on vital lower-order partnerships after skipper Laura Wolvaardt hit 70 off 111 balls as South Africa scored 252-7 in 48.5 overs.

That was in reply to India's 251 all out in 49.5 overs. De Klerk took 2-52 and Chloe Tyron picked 3-32 in 10 overs as the Women in Blue were down to 102-6 at one stage.

Richa Ghosh's 94 off 77 balls - including four sixes and 11 fours - helped take India to a competitive total before the Proteas registered a winning chase.

India's Kranti Goud somehow took a stunning caught and bowled to dismiss South Africa opener Tazmin Brits for a duck

It was South Africa's second straight win, and they are now fourth in the standings with two wins from three games. The Proteas next play Bangladesh at the same venue on Monday.

India are still third - with two wins from three games. Next they take on defending champion Australia on Sunday, also at the same venue.

