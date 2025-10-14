Women's Cricket World Cup: Rain ruins Sri Lanka vs New Zealand in Colombo after Nilakshika de Silva's record 26-ball fifty

Sri Lanka's hopes of pushing for their first win of the Women's Cricket World Cup were thwarted by the rain with New Zealand unable to begin a run chase in the abandoned game in Colombo.

Three heavy downpours proved terminal as the teams took one point apiece from a washout in which Sri Lanka's Nilakshika de Silva (55no off 28 balls) cracked the fastest half-century of this World Cup, from 26 balls, in her side's total of 258-6.

Sri Lanka sit seventh in the standings on two points, with two defeats and two rain-offs from four matches, while New Zealand are fifth on three points - one point and one place behind India - with two losses and one victory preceding Tuesday's damp squib.

Score summary - Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Sri Lanka 258-6 from 50 overs: Nilakshika de Silva (55no off 28 balls), Chamari Athapaththu (53 off 72), Harsini Perera (44 off 61); Sophie Devine (3-54), Bree Illing (2-39), Rosemary Mair (1-29)

New Zealand were ragged in the field as Sri Lanka posted their highest score of the tournament, their innings eclipsing the 211 all out they made against India in the opening fixture in Guwahati on September 30.

Aside from De Silva's dazzling fifty, Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu (53) and Vishmi Gunaratne (42) put on 101 for the opening wicket, while Hasini Perera hit 44 as her side batted first for the first time in the competition.

Image: Sri Lanka's Nilakshika Silva celebrates her 26-ball fifty against New Zealand, a knock which helped her team post 258-6

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine claimed three wickets but would have been irked by a series of dropped catches and some sloppy ground fielding as well as a fluffed stumping from wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze.

The White Ferns are next in action against bottom side Pakistan on Saturday ahead of a tough end to the league phase against India and England, while Sri Lanka face South Africa on Friday before clashes with Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Image: Left-arm seamer Bree Illing took two wickets for New Zealand

Wednesday's World Cup game sees England - who have defeated South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for a 100 per cent start - take on a Pakistan side with three losses from three.

