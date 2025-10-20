Women's Cricket World Cup: Sri Lanka keep semi-final dreams alive as final-over drama floors Bangladesh

Sri Lanka took four wickets in four balls in the final over as a remarkable turnaround clinched a seven-run victory that kept their World Cup semi-final hopes alive at the expense of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh appeared to have timed their chase of 203 to perfection, needing just nine runs from the final six deliveries in Mumbai, but a collapse of epic proportions saw them stumble at the last hurdle, as their semi-final prospects evaporated before their eyes.

Captain Chamari Athapaththu followed up her 46 with the bat by claiming three crucial wickets and forcing a run-out in four balls in the final over, steering Sri Lanka to one of the most improbable victories and ending Bangladesh's hopes of reaching the last four.

Score summary – Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by seven runs Sri Lanka 202 all out 48.4 overs: Hasini Perera (85 off 99 balls), Chamari Athapaththu (46 off 43); Shorna Akter (3-27), Rabeya Khan (2-39) Bangladesh 195-9 in 50 overs: Nigar Sultana (77 off 98 balls), Sharmin Akhter (64 off 103 balls); Chamari Athapaththu (4-42), Sugandika Kumari (2-38)

Earlier, Hasini Perera anchored Sri Lanka's innings with her maiden international half-century, scoring 85. Despite early setbacks - including the loss of Vishmi Gunaratne on the first ball - Perera and Athapaththu rebuilt the innings.

Perera survived two dropped chances and shared a key partnership with Nilakshika Silva (37), helping Sri Lanka reach 202 before being bowled out.

Bangladesh's chase began shakily, losing Rubya Haider for a duck. Sharmin Akhter and captain Nigar Sultana Joty steadied the innings with a solid fourth-wicket stand.

Image: Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu inspired their dramatic victory over Bangladesh in Mumbai

Sharmin retired hurt on 64, and Nigar continued alongside Shorna Akter, who was dropped early but added 19 before falling to Athapaththu.

With nine needed off the final over, Bangladesh collapsed spectacularly. Rabeya Khan was trapped lbw, Nahida Akter was run out, Nigar was caught in the deep for 77, and Marufa Akter was dismissed lbw - handing Sri Lanka a dramatic win and ending Bangladesh's semi-final hopes.

Watch the Women's Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket in full, up to and including the final on Sunday November 2. Stream cricket, football, golf and more contract-free with NOW.