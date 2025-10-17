Women's Cricket World Cup: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets despite rain delay to book semi-final place
South Africa seal Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final spot with dominant win vs co-hosts Sri Lanka despite rain delay which cut contest to 20-overs-a-side; Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits score unbeaten half-centuries; watch the Women's World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket
Friday 17 October 2025 18:58, UK
Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits both scored unbeaten half-centuries as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets (DLS) to book a Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final place.
Nonkululeko Mlaba had earlier starred with the ball, picking up three wickets as South Africa restricted Sri Lanka to 105-7 after rain forced the contest to be reduced to a 20-over-a-side game.
Wolvaardt and Brits then took over to coast to victory in 14.5 overs, as the former struck 60no from 47 balls and the latter registered 55no from 42 deliveries.
Vishmi Gunaratne (34), who had earlier retired hurt, returned to the crease and top scored for Sri Lanka before falling from the final ball of the innings. However, she found little support from the other end as wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals.
Before the rain interruption, South Africa had kept Sri Lanka in check at 46-2 after 12 overs. Once play resumed, the Proteas tightened their grip, allowing only seven runs in the final two overs while taking three wickets in the last over, two of them by Mlaba.
Mlaba (3-30) finished as the pick of the bowlers, while Nadine de Klerk struck with the first wicket after the resumption. Masabata Klaas (2-18) also impressed, accounting for both of Sri Lanka's wickets inside the powerplay.
