Women's Cricket World Cup: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets despite rain delay to book semi-final place

Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits both scored unbeaten half-centuries as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets (DLS) to book a Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final place.

Nonkululeko Mlaba had earlier starred with the ball, picking up three wickets as South Africa restricted Sri Lanka to 105-7 after rain forced the contest to be reduced to a 20-over-a-side game.

Wolvaardt and Brits then took over to coast to victory in 14.5 overs, as the former struck 60no from 47 balls and the latter registered 55no from 42 deliveries.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Vishmi Gunaratne (34), who had earlier retired hurt, returned to the crease and top scored for Sri Lanka before falling from the final ball of the innings. However, she found little support from the other end as wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals.

Before the rain interruption, South Africa had kept Sri Lanka in check at 46-2 after 12 overs. Once play resumed, the Proteas tightened their grip, allowing only seven runs in the final two overs while taking three wickets in the last over, two of them by Mlaba.

Image: South Africa's Masabata Klaas celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu

Mlaba (3-30) finished as the pick of the bowlers, while Nadine de Klerk struck with the first wicket after the resumption. Masabata Klaas (2-18) also impressed, accounting for both of Sri Lanka's wickets inside the powerplay.

Watch the Women's Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket in full, up to and including the final on Sunday November 2. Stream cricket, football, golf and more contract-free with NOW.