Women's Cricket World Cup: Rain washes out New Zealand vs Pakistan in Colombo as sides share a point
New Zealand and Pakistan share a point apiece at Women's Cricket World Cup as rain washes out clash in Colombo; The stalemate secures South Africa their place in the semi-finals; New Zealand in fifth, Pakistan bottom; watch the Women's World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket
Saturday 18 October 2025 17:22, UK
New Zealand's Women's Cricket World Cup clash against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain at the R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.
The result meant that both teams shared the points, confirming South Africa's qualification for the semi-finals after their fourth consecutive win, which came against Sri Lanka on Friday.
New Zealand still remain in fifth place on the World Cup table with four points from five matches while Pakistan, still searching for their first win, remain at the bottom.
With New Zealand winning the toss and electing to bowl, rain had earlier interrupted play during the first innings before the match was reduced to 46 overs per side. The New Zealand bowlers then tightened their grip on the game, reducing Pakistan to 92/5 in 25 overs.
Natalia Pervaiz departed in the 19th over and in the very next over, Fatima Sana followed, leaving Pakistan with half their side back in the pavilion. Eden Carson claimed her first wicket when Pervaiz attempted to go down the ground but was caught at long on.
Soon after, Sana was bowled on the final ball of the 20th over, undone by a beautifully flighted googly that turned sharply between bat and pad before crashing into the stumps.
The White Ferns had struck twice in quick succession to leave Pakistan five down before rain returned to disrupt their momentum. Aliya Riaz (28*), who top scored for Pakistan, was still at the crease before rain returned once again, forcing the match to be called off.
