The Ashes: England head coach Brendon McCullum urges fans to 'keep the faith' and gives backing to Zak Crawley

England fans have been urged to "keep the faith" by Brendon McCullum after the tourists' two-day Ashes defeat in Perth, with the head coach also giving his backing to Zak Crawley following the opener's pair.

England crumbled to a spectacular loss at Optus Stadium as an Ashes Test finished inside two days for the first time since 1921, with the away side suffering alarming batting collapses in both innings.

The second Test, a day-nighter in Brisbane, starts on December 4.

England to go strong in pink-ball tour game? England coach Brendon McCullum on whether senior players will feature in next weekend's pink-ball game vs a Prime Minister's XI in Canberra: "We'll let the dust settle on this, then we'll start having those conversations and working out what's what.

"We've got to work out whether that extra cricket is the key, or making sure that camaraderie is tight and morale doesn't drop.

"We've just got to work out what the pros and cons are. We're not married to any position at the moment, but we'll work it out in a couple of days."

McCullum said: "We are bitterly disappointed for us, but also for all the fans who have turned up here to support us so well.

"I'd say keep the faith. We have a talented group, we believe in each other and are pretty level.

"That doesn't mean it won't hurt. But our best method to get back into it is doing what we've done before under pressure, which is staying tight and keep moving towards the target.

"We'll head to Brisbane with high hopes and high expectations and see where we're at.

"We can't carry this [result] onto the next. We've been trying to insulate against things going wrong for a while.

"For us that connectivity and camaraderie is something we pride ourselves on. We will need it over the next few days."

McCullum expects 'bounce back' from Crawley

Crawley registered the first pair for an England opener since Michael Atherton in Johannesburg in 1999, out driving Mitchell Starc in the first over of both innings, with his Test average now dipping below 31.

In 109 innings across 60 Tests, the right-hander has chalked up 44 single-figure dismissals.

McCullum added: "We believe he is a quality player, particularly in these conditions against this sort of opposition. How many balls did he face? 10 or 11? He got out cheaply, but we believe in Zak.

"He's been around this group for a long time - the [opening] combination with Ben Duckett and Zak has allowed us to enter games as best as we think we can, and I'd expect to see a strong bounce back from Zak in the next little while.

"Sometimes you get out cheaply, right? It would have been nice if he hadn't, but that's life. If he can get going, he can do some damage."

Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, former England seamer Stuart Broad said Crawley would be "devastated" and in "a horrible place" after how the Perth Test went for him.

