Vitality Blast fixtures 2026: Women's competition matches, dates, groups, and day-by-day schedule, including Finals Day and League 2

Check out the fixtures for the Vitality Blast women’s competition in 2026, which starts on Friday May 22 and concludes with Finals Day at the Kia Oval on July 17.

Champions Surrey begin their defence at home to Lancashire Thunder and Vitality Blast Women's League 2 champions Middlesex host Kent at Lord's, with 16 double headers across the opening weekend of the men's and women's competitions.

Yorkshire will play in the Vitality Blast Women's Competition for the first time, paving the way for a first-ever Roses double header at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday 10 July, while the 18 counties are split into two tiers of nine teams.

The women's competition sees each county play 12 group stage matches, six home and six away, with the top four teams progressing to Finals Day. Counties in League 2 play eight group matches, with the top three teams then qualifying for their own Finals Day.

Vitality Blast Women's Finals Day will mirror the men's format - with two semi-finals and a final - and be played the day before the men's Finals Day, while the Women's League 2 Finals Day will include an eliminator and be staged at Sophia Gardens on Sunday July 12.

Vitality Blast Women's Competition

Women's competition (Tier 1): Durham, Essex, Hampshire Hawks, Lancashire Thunder, Somerset, Surrey, The Blaze, Warwickshire Bears, Yorkshire.

League 2 (Tier 2): Derbyshire Falcons, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Leicestershire Foxes, Middlesex, Northamptonshire Steelbacks, Sussex Sharks, Worcestershire Rapids.

Vitality Blast Women's competition: Full 2026 schedule

*denotes double header with women's game

Friday May 22

*Essex vs Warwickshire Bears (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

*Surrey vs Lancashire Thunder (Kia Oval)

*Middlesex vs Kent (Lord's)

*Derbyshire Falcons vs Sussex Sharks (The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby)

*Somerset vs Hampshire Hawks (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

*Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

*The Blaze vs Yorkshire (Trent Bridge)

*Leicestershire Foxes vs Worcestershire Rapids (Uptonsteel Grace Road)

Saturday May 23

*Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Falcons (Sophia Gardens)

Sunday May 24

*Durham vs Hampshire Hawks (Banks Homes Riverside)

*Warwickshire Bears vs Somerset (Edgbaston)

*Yorkshire vs Surrey (Headingley)

*Middlesex vs Leicestershire Foxes (Lord's)

*Worcestershire Rapids vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Monday May 25

*Lancashire Lightnings vs The Blaze (Emirates Old Trafford)

*Kent Spitfires vs Sussex Sharks (St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury)

Tuesday May 26

*Hampshire Hawks vs Essex (Utilita Bowl)

Wednesday May 27

Warwickshire Bears vs The Blaze (Edgbaston)

Surrey vs Durham (Kia Oval)

Somerset vs Yorkshire (The Cooper Associates County Ground

Friday May 29

*Durham vs Warwickshire Bears (Banks Homes Riverside)

*Lancashire Thunder vs Somerset (Emirates Old Trafford)

Yorkshire vs Esses (Headingley)

*Hampshire Hawks vs Surrey (Utilita Bowl)

Sunday May 31

*Essex vs Lancashire Thunder (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

*Surrey vs Somerset (Kia Oval)

Sussex Sharks vs Glamorgan (TBC)

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Middlesex (The County Ground Northampton)

Kent vs Gloucestershire (St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury)

*The Blaze vs Durham (Trent Bridge)

Worcestershire Rapids vs Derbyshire Falcons (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Friday June 5

*Yorkshire vs Durham (Headingley)

*Surrey vs Essex (Kia Oval)

*Sussex Sharks vs Leicestershire Foxes (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Glamorgan (The County Ground, Northampton)

*Gloucestershire vs Middlesex (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Kent vs Worcestershire Rapids (St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury)

*The Blaze vs Warwickshire (Trent Bridge)

Sunday June 7

Essex vs Hampshire Hawks (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

*Middlesex vs Derbyshire Falcons (Radlett)

Glamorgan vs Kent (TBC)

*Somerset vs Warwickshire Bears (The Cooper Associates Country Ground)

*Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Rapids (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

*The Blaze vs Lancashire Thunder (Trent Bridge)

*Leicestershire Foxes vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Uptonsteel Grace Road)

Tuesday June 9

*Durham vs Yorkshire (Banks Homes Riverside)

Lancashire Thunder vs Hampshire Hawks (Blackpool)

Sunday June 14

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Derbyshire Falcons (TBC)

Sussex Sharks vs Gloucestershire (Horsham Sports Club)

Worcestershire Rapids vs Middlesex (TBC)

Leicestershire Foxes vs Kent (TBC)

Friday June 26

*Warwickshire vs Surrey (Edgbaston)

*Somerset vs Durham (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

*Hampshire Hawks vs Yorkshire (Utilita Bowl)

Saturday June 27

Derbyshire Falcons vs Gloucestershire (Chesterfield)

Sunday June 28

Essex vs The Blaze (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

Lancashire Thunder vs Warwickshire Bears (Blackpool)

Somerset vs Surrey (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

*Kent vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks (St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury)

*Leicestershire Foxes vs Glamorgan (Uptonsteel Grace Road)

Hampshire Hawks vs Durham (Utilita Bowl)

*Worcestershire Rapids vs Sussex Sharks (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Wednesday July 1

*Warwickshire Bears vs Essex (Edgbaston)

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Thunder (York)

Friday July 3

Durham vs Lancashire Thunder (Banks Homes Riverside)

*Yorkshire vs Somerset (Headingley)

*Glamorgan vs Middlesex (Sophia Gardens)

*Sussex Sharks vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks ( The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Derbyshire Falcons vs Kent (The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby)

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Foxes (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

*The Blaze vs Surrey (Trent Bridge)

Sunday July 5

*Essex vs Surrey (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

*Durham vs The Blaze (Banks Homes Riverside)

*Warwickshire Bears vs Yorkshire (Edgbaston)

Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks (Merchant Taylors' School)

*Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Rapids (Sophia Gardens)

Derbyshire Falcons vs Leicestershire Foxes (The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby)

*Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Gloucestershire (The County Ground, Northampton)

*Hampshire Hawks vs Lancashire Thunder (Utilita Bowl)

Tuesday July 7

Essex vs Somerset (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

Wednesday July 8

*Surrey vs Warwickshire Bears (Kia Oval)

*Hampshire Hawks vs Middlesex (Utilita Bowl)

Friday July 10

*Durham vs Essex (Banks Homes Riverside)

*Warwickshire Bears vs Hampshire Hawks (Edgbaston)

*Lancashire Lightning vs Yorkshire (Emirates Old Trafford)

*The Blaze vs Somerset (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Sunday July 12

*Lancashire Thunder vs Durham (Emirates Old Trafford)

*Yorkshire vs The Blaze (Headingley)

*Surrey vs Hampshire Hawks (Kia Oval)

*Somerset vs Essex (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Vitality Blast Women's League 2 Finals Day - Semi-final one: TBC vs TBC (Sophia Gardens)

Vitality Blast Women's League 2 Finals Day - Semi-final two: TBC vs TBC (Sophia Gardens)

Vitality Blast Women's League 2 Finals Day - Final: TBC vs TBC (Sophia Gardens)

Friday July 17

Vitality Blast Women's Finals Day - Semi-final one: TBC vs TBC (Kia Oval)

Vitality Blast Women's Finals Day - Semi-final two: TBC vs TBC (Kia Oval)

Vitality Blast Women's Finals Day - Final: TBC vs TBC (Kia Oval)

