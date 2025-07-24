England to host five countries in blockbuster 2026 summer of international cricket

England Men and England Women will host five international teams across all formats in a bumper 2026.

The summer will also see England Women host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil from 12 June to 5 July, bringing the global spotlight to women's cricket.

Ben Stokes' England Men's Test team will welcome New Zealand and Pakistan in two Rothesay Test series, while Harry Brook's white-ball side will face India and Sri Lanka in Metro Bank ODIs and Vitality IT20s.

Image: Nat Sciver-Brunt's side will welcome New Zealand, India and Ireland, including a Test match against India at Lord's

Meanwhile, either side of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead England Women in a packed home schedule featuring New Zealand, India and Ireland, including a Rothesay Test match against India at Lord's.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said: "We're really excited to unveil what promises to be a spectacular summer of international cricket in 2026. With world class opposition visiting iconic venues across the country, fans will have the chance to witness the very best of the men's and women's game.

"The highlight of the summer will undoubtedly be the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, hosted here in England for the first time since 2009. It's a huge moment for the women's game, for Nat Sciver-Brunt and her team, and it's a fantastic opportunity to inspire the next generation of players and fans. And just after that, we're thrilled that Lord's will also host an England Women's Test match for the first time, marking a really special period of time for the women's game.

"I'm sure fans will be excited to watch Ben Stokes' and Harry Brook's England teams, the Men's red-ball and white-ball teams both offering so much in the way of entertainment. It's terrific to see so many different nations coming over to compete and we can expect another summer of big crowds and fantastic cricket."

2026 England International Fixtures

England Men vs New Zealand

Thursday 4 June: 1st Rothesay Test - Lord's, London, 11am

Wednesday 17 June: 2nd Rothesay Test - The Kia Oval, London, 11am

Thursday 25 June: 3rd Rothesay Test - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am

England Men vs India

Wednesday 1 July: 1st Vitality IT20 - Banks Homes Riverside, Durham, 6:30pm

Saturday 4 July: 2nd Vitality IT20 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 2:30pm

Tuesday 7 July: 3rd Vitality IT20 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 6:30pm

Thursday 9 July: 4th Vitality IT20 - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 6:30pm

Saturday 11 July: 5th Vitality IT20 - Utilita Bowl, Southampton, 6:30pm

Tuesday 14 July: 1st Metro Bank ODI - Edgbaston, Birmingham, 1pm

Thursday 16 July: 2nd Metro Bank ODI - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 1pm

Sunday 19 July: 3rd Metro Bank ODI - Lord's, London, 11am

England Men vs Pakistan

Wednesday 19 August: 1st Rothesay Test - Headingley, Leeds, 11am

Thursday 27 August: 2nd Rothesay Test - Lord's, London, 11am

Wednesday 9 September: 3rd Rothesay Test - Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11am

England Men vs Sri Lanka

Tuesday 15 September: 1st Vitality IT20 - Utilita Bowl, Southampton, 6:30pm

Thursday 17 September: 2nd Vitality IT20 - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 6:30pm

Saturday 19 September: 3rd Vitality IT20 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, tbc

Tuesday 22 September: 1st Metro Bank ODI - Banks Homes Riverside, Durham, 12:30pm

Thursday 24 September: 2nd Metro Bank ODI - Headingley, Leeds, 12:30pm

Sunday 27 September: 3rd Metro Bank ODI - The Kia Oval, London, 10:30am

England Women vs New Zealand

Sunday 10 May: 1st Metro Bank ODI - Banks Homes Riverside, Durham, 11am

Wednesday 13 May: 2nd Metro Bank ODI - The County Ground, Northampton, 1pm

Sunday 16 May: 3rd Metro Bank ODI - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 11am

Wednesday 20 May: 1st Vitality IT20 - The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby, 6:30pm

Saturday 23 May: 2nd Vitality IT20 - The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, 2:30pm

Monday 25 May: 3rd Vitality IT20 - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, tbc

England Women vs India

Thursday 28 May: 1st Vitality IT20 - Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford, 6:30pm

Saturday 30 May: 2nd Vitality IT20 - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, tbc

Tuesday 2 June: 3rd Vitality IT20 - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 6:30pm

Friday 10 July: 1st Rothesay Test - Lord's, London, 11am

England Women vs Ireland