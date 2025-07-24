England to host five countries in blockbuster 2026 summer of international cricket
England Men and England Women will host five international teams across all formats in a bumper 2026; Ben Stokes' Test team will welcome New Zealand and Pakistan in a two Test series, while Harry Brook's white-ball side will face India and Sri Lanka in ODIs and Vitality IT20s
Thursday 24 July 2025 11:34, UK
The summer will also see England Women host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil from 12 June to 5 July, bringing the global spotlight to women's cricket.
Ben Stokes' England Men's Test team will welcome New Zealand and Pakistan in two Rothesay Test series, while Harry Brook's white-ball side will face India and Sri Lanka in Metro Bank ODIs and Vitality IT20s.
Meanwhile, either side of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead England Women in a packed home schedule featuring New Zealand, India and Ireland, including a Rothesay Test match against India at Lord's.
ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said: "We're really excited to unveil what promises to be a spectacular summer of international cricket in 2026. With world class opposition visiting iconic venues across the country, fans will have the chance to witness the very best of the men's and women's game.
"The highlight of the summer will undoubtedly be the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, hosted here in England for the first time since 2009. It's a huge moment for the women's game, for Nat Sciver-Brunt and her team, and it's a fantastic opportunity to inspire the next generation of players and fans. And just after that, we're thrilled that Lord's will also host an England Women's Test match for the first time, marking a really special period of time for the women's game.
"I'm sure fans will be excited to watch Ben Stokes' and Harry Brook's England teams, the Men's red-ball and white-ball teams both offering so much in the way of entertainment. It's terrific to see so many different nations coming over to compete and we can expect another summer of big crowds and fantastic cricket."
2026 England International Fixtures
England Men vs New Zealand
- Thursday 4 June: 1st Rothesay Test - Lord's, London, 11am
- Wednesday 17 June: 2nd Rothesay Test - The Kia Oval, London, 11am
- Thursday 25 June: 3rd Rothesay Test - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am
England Men vs India
- Wednesday 1 July: 1st Vitality IT20 - Banks Homes Riverside, Durham, 6:30pm
- Saturday 4 July: 2nd Vitality IT20 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 2:30pm
- Tuesday 7 July: 3rd Vitality IT20 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 6:30pm
- Thursday 9 July: 4th Vitality IT20 - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 6:30pm
- Saturday 11 July: 5th Vitality IT20 - Utilita Bowl, Southampton, 6:30pm
- Tuesday 14 July: 1st Metro Bank ODI - Edgbaston, Birmingham, 1pm
- Thursday 16 July: 2nd Metro Bank ODI - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 1pm
- Sunday 19 July: 3rd Metro Bank ODI - Lord's, London, 11am
England Men vs Pakistan
- Wednesday 19 August: 1st Rothesay Test - Headingley, Leeds, 11am
- Thursday 27 August: 2nd Rothesay Test - Lord's, London, 11am
- Wednesday 9 September: 3rd Rothesay Test - Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11am
England Men vs Sri Lanka
- Tuesday 15 September: 1st Vitality IT20 - Utilita Bowl, Southampton, 6:30pm
- Thursday 17 September: 2nd Vitality IT20 - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 6:30pm
- Saturday 19 September: 3rd Vitality IT20 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, tbc
- Tuesday 22 September: 1st Metro Bank ODI - Banks Homes Riverside, Durham, 12:30pm
- Thursday 24 September: 2nd Metro Bank ODI - Headingley, Leeds, 12:30pm
- Sunday 27 September: 3rd Metro Bank ODI - The Kia Oval, London, 10:30am
England Women vs New Zealand
- Sunday 10 May: 1st Metro Bank ODI - Banks Homes Riverside, Durham, 11am
- Wednesday 13 May: 2nd Metro Bank ODI - The County Ground, Northampton, 1pm
- Sunday 16 May: 3rd Metro Bank ODI - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 11am
- Wednesday 20 May: 1st Vitality IT20 - The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby, 6:30pm
- Saturday 23 May: 2nd Vitality IT20 - The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, 2:30pm
- Monday 25 May: 3rd Vitality IT20 - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, tbc
England Women vs India
- Thursday 28 May: 1st Vitality IT20 - Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford, 6:30pm
- Saturday 30 May: 2nd Vitality IT20 - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, tbc
- Tuesday 2 June: 3rd Vitality IT20 - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 6:30pm
- Friday 10 July: 1st Rothesay Test - Lord's, London, 11am
England Women vs Ireland
- Tuesday 1 September: 1st Metro Bank ODI - The Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester, 1pm
- Thursday 3 September: 2nd Metro Bank ODI - The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby, 1pm
- Sunday 6 September: 3rd Metro Bank ODI - Visit Worcestershire New Road, Worcester, 11am