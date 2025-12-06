The Ashes: England stumble towards second Test defeat in Brisbane as top order subsides under lights at The Gabba
Mitchell Starc top-scores with 77 as Australia amass 511 in their first innings, a lead of 177, before England limp to 134-6 by stumps on day three, still trailing by 43 runs; Starc, Scott Boland and Michael Neser each take two wickets apiece in evening session of pink-ball Test
Saturday 6 December 2025 12:24, UK
England stumbled towards a 2-0 series deficit as they closed day three of the second Ashes Test on 134-6 in their second innings, still trailing Australia by 43 runs.
Any faint England hopes rest on another memorable captain's contribution from Ben Stokes - four not out overnight - after the tourists' top order again subsided under lights in the day-night Test at The Gabba.
With Australia resuming the third day on 378-6, 44 ahead on first innings, Mitchell Starc top-scored with 77 to continue his remarkable series and stretch the hosts' advantage to 177 when they were finally bowled out for 511 just as dusk arrived in Brisbane.
The game was set up perfectly for Australia, their wagging tail earning their bowlers the perfect twilight conditions to operate in with a brand-new pink ball - and they duly took advantage.
Score summary - Australia vs England, second Ashes Test
England 334 all out after 76.2 overs in first innings (elected to bat): Joe Root (138no off 206 balls), Zak Crawley (76 off 93), Jofra Archer (38 off 36); Mitchell Starc (6-75)
Australia 511 all out after 117.3 overs in first innings: Mitchell Starc (77 off 141 balls), Jake Weatherald (72 off 78 balls), Marnus Labuschagne (65 off 78), Alex Carey (63 off 69), Steve Smith (61 off 85); Brydon Carse (4-152), Ben Stokes (3-113)
England 134-6 after 35 overs in second innings: Zak Crawley (44 off 59 balls), Ollie Pope (26 off 32); Michael Neser (2-27), Scott Boland (2-33), Mitchell Starc (2-48)
England's openers counter-punched briefly, with 45 scored in a six-over spell in the run up to tea, but Australia's seamers cashed in with six wickets in the final session.
England's top order blown away under lights
Ben Duckett (15) was the first to depart, in the second over of the evening, bowled off the toe-end of his bat by one that kept low from Scott Boland (2-33).
Ollie Pope (26) added another 42 for the second wicket with Crawley (44) who, like with his first-innings 76, showed flashes of his best form before the pair departed in dismal fashion within four overs of each other.
Michael Neser (2-27) accounted for both caught and bowled as neither could resist driving on the up to the wrong length - Crawley, in particular, guilty of failing to learn the lesson from his partner's dismissal.
Joe Root (15) edged Starc (2-48) behind, while pick-of-the-bowlers in the second innings, Boland, was rewarded for a fine spell when Harry Brook (15) also nicked off.
Both edges went unnoticed on the field but were overturned by DRS, while Jamie Smith (4) also failed to detect his faint feather behind - his review failing - as Starc claimed an 18th wicket for his remarkable series thus far.
Earlier, England's bowlers showed greater discipline with the ball than they had during a costly new ball spell early on the second day which, arguably, saw this Test begin to get away from them.
Stokes (3-113) struck in the third over of the day, Neser (16) caught behind, and Gus Atkinson (1-114) was finally rewarded with his first Ashes wicket when prising out Alex Carey (63) with the second new ball.
Eight down, Australia's lead at that stage was 82, but Starc's steely resistance along with a willing foil at the other end in Boland (21no) gradually wore a weary England bowling attack into the dirt.
The pair added 75 for the ninth wicket, batting more than 27 overs together to not only help wrestle the momentum firmly in their favour but ensure Australia's seamers got the best of conditions as day turned to night when England took to the middle for their second dig.
Crawley and Duckett briefly gave hope to a better batting display in a 48-run opening partnership, before another costly collapse followed in the evening.
