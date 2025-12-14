The Ashes 2025/26: England hint at unchanged batting line-up for third Test as head coach Brendon McCullum brushes off questions over his job

England head coach Brendon McCullum has hinted at an unchanged batting line-up for the third Ashes Test in Adelaide while brushing off questions that his job could be on the line if the tour of Australia spirals out of control.

McCullum's men are 2-0 down in the five-match series after slumping to eight-wicket defeats in Perth and Brisbane, although an often batter-friendly Adelaide Oval surface could help the tourists fight back when the next game begins on Wednesday.

Ollie Pope fell to two maddening dismissals in the pink-ball game at The Gabba - chopping on to his stumps playing with an angled bat in the first innings and then caught and bowled attempting an unwise drive in the second - but the coach's words on Sunday suggest the No 3 will retain his place ahead of Jacob Bethell.

McCullum said when asked about any alterations to the top seven, with only Joe Root averaging over 30 after the first two Ashes Tests: "I wouldn't have thought so. These conditions [in Adelaide] should suit the style of batters that we've got.

"We know we haven't got enough runs so far in this series. We've been in positions where we could have and made some mistakes.

"But it's not about throwing out what has been successful for us over the last few years. It's about having more conviction.

"Knee-jerk reactions or chopping and changing settled batting line-ups is not really our way."

However, McCullum did say that changes could come in the bowling line-up with seamer Josh Tongue and off-spinner Shoaib Bashir eyeing their first appearances of the series.

On Tongue, the England chief added: "Everyone knows what he brings: high pace, hits the wicket hard from a fuller length, can swing and reverse swing the ball. If that's what we deem is going to be most successful, then he'll get a run."

McCullum 'not bothered' about questions over his job

McCullum had claimed England 'overprepared' for the Brisbane Test by training for five days prior to the game.

Sky Sports' Michael Atherton called those words "tone deaf" with the tourists' preparation regularly called into question over the last few weeks.

They only played one warm-up game, an internal fixture against the Lions at Lilac Hill, before the first Test in Perth and then did not send any first-team players to the pink-ball tour game in Canberra ahead of the second fixture of the series at The Gabba.

Taking that into account, as well as the current Ashes scoreline, and McCullum's position is being talked about, although the man himself is not flustered ahead of a crunch week.

I'll always protect my players and if that means that it puts me in the spotlight, I have no problem with that. You've got to be able to be savvy enough to be able to make some plays, which will hopefully allow you to buy some time and buy your squad some time. I'm happy to wear that. Not everyone will agree with it but at least the focus is on me and not the lads.

"It doesn't really bother me, to be honest," said the New Zealander, whose contract runs until 2027. "I certainly don't coach to protect the job. I coach to get the best out of people.

"I firmly believe that if we play our best cricket, we are a massive chance in this Test match.

"If we do that, then the narrative changes and the series momentum changes. But it's all in front of us to achieve."

'Noosa allowed us to recalibrate a little bit'

On what England have taken from a mini-break in Noosa between the second and third Tests, McCullum added: "It was excellent. It was planned a year ago, and for us, it was quite an important period.

"Not to step away from the game but just give ourselves a chance to allow some of the lessons we've learned over the last couple of weeks to settle and to recalibrate a little bit. Spend time away from the heat of battle and spend a bit of time together.

"I think now the freshness which we're coming into this Test with will hopefully pay off. There's no guarantees, but that's the plan.

"The boys are excited to get back to training, and look forward to the next few days of prep.

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 2-0