The Ashes 2025/26: Ben Stokes urges England to 'show a bit of dog' in must-win third Test against Australia in Adelaide

Captain Ben Stokes has urged England to show they have a "bit of dog" in them during the must-win third Ashes Test in Adelaide.

Stokes said Australia was "no place for weak men" straight after his side's eight-wicket defeat in the pink-ball second Test, a result that left the tourists 2-0 down with three to play and up against it to secure a first series win Down Under in 15 years.

The only change to the line-up has come in the bowling attack as Josh Tongue replaces fellow seamer Gus Atkinson, with the top seven batters all retained despite only Joe Root averaging over 30 across the opening two Tests in Perth and Brisbane.

England team for third Ashes Test ⁠Zak Crawley, ⁠Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, ⁠Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), ⁠Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, ⁠Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain discuss Stokes' comments about England's mentality following the crushing defeat in Brisbane

Stokes said talks were held after the loss at The Gabba, telling reporters when asked if those chats were 'raw': "Definitely. We don't do getting into rooms and have big things up on the screen. We have proper, meaningful conversations. What's been said has been said.

"I've done all the talking over the last two days that I needed to. All that stuff's done now, so it's about what gets seen out on the field in Adelaide this week.

"It's just about trying to fight in every situation that you find yourself in, understanding the situation and what you feel is required for your team.

"Just look at your opposition every single time and show a bit of dog. That's fight to me. You're giving yourself the best possible chance if you've got a bit of dog in you."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tensions rose between the England and India players at Lord's last summer after Zak Crawley's timewasting

Why England are taking inspiration from Lord's Test versus India

England showed "bit of dog" during the Lord's Test against India during the 2025 home summer, with opening batter Zak Crawley's timewasting tactics sparking a row between the two teams late on the third evening.

Stokes says that match has been brought up as England aim to work their way back into the Ashes.

The skipper added: "You've seen the way the team came out on that day. We were probably in a situation where we would have to be absolutely perfect to win that game and we were.

"The attitude and the mentality towards that specific situation is what gave us the best chance of winning that game."

Image: Brendon McCullum (left) and Stokes are not concerned after safeguarding their positions as coach and captain respectively

A day after head coach Brendon McCullum said speculation over his job should England be beaten in Adelaide "does not bother me", Stokes echoed a similar sentiment regarding his own position.

Stokes said: "As soon as I start thinking I'm going to look after myself here, that's certainly nothing that I ever will do and certainly nothing that Brendon will do.

"We both give everything that we possibly can towards the team and it will always be like that as long as we are both in these roles.

"My job is to captain this team and I'll do everything I can to lead the team in the best possible way that I can."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 2-0