The Ashes: Australia's Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon out of fourth Test against England in Melbourne from Boxing Day

Australia captain Pat Cummins has been rested for the fourth Ashes Test against England as his back issue is managed, while the injured Nathan Lyon has been replaced by fellow off-spinner Todd Murphy for the game in Melbourne.

Paceman Cummins made his first appearance of the series in the third match in Adelaide, which Australia won by 82 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-game series and retain the urn, after sitting out his side's victories in Perth and Brisbane.

Steve Smith has been named in a 15-man squad after missing the Adelaide fixture with vertigo and is set to deputise for Cummins as captain, just as he did across the first two Tests.

Lyon, who turned 38 last month, tore his right hamstring fielding on the final at Adelaide Oval and Cricket Australia said he will be sidelined for "an extended period" after undergoing surgery.

Image: Australia's Nathan Lyon will be out for an extended period after hamstring surgery

Murphy has taken 22 wickets at an average of 28.13 in his seven Tests to date - all of them away from home - and is now in line for his maiden Test in Australia.

Cummins' place in the XI is likely to be taken by either Brendan Doggett or Michael Neser, although another seamer Jhye Richardson has been added to the group and is in contention to play.

Australia must also decide which batter will make way to accommodate Smith's return.

Usman Khawaja, 39, hit a half-century in Adelaide after being drafted in as a last-minute replacement but he and Josh Inglis seem the most vulnerable.

Cameron Green has not passed fifty in the series and registered scores of nought and seven in the third Test but is in the side as an all-rounder and offers a valuable option with his right-arm seam bowling.

Australia squad for fourth Ashes Test: Steve Smith, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell ‍Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 3-0