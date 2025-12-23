Ben Duckett: ECB 'establishing facts' after social media video appears to show England opener drunk

The England and Wales Cricket Board says they are "establishing the facts" after a video posted on social media appeared to show a drunken Ben Duckett slurring his words.

The video, posted on X, shows Duckett having a conversation with a group of people who ask if he knows how to get home. It is not clear at this stage when the footage was filmed or by whom.

In response, an ECB spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "We are aware of content circulating on social media.

"We have high expectations for behaviour, accepting that players are often under intense levels of scrutiny, with established processes that we follow when conduct falls below expectations. We also support players that need assistance.

"We will not comment further at this stage while we establish the facts."

The development comes after England managing director Rob Key promised to investigate the drinking habits of the team, following reports their mid-Ashes beach break resembled a "stag do".

Image: A social media video appears to show Ben Duckett drunk in Australia but ECB establishing when video was filmed

England's disappointing showing in Australia, where they have lost each of the first three Tests to surrender the urn in just 11 days of on-field action, has left the ECB's managing director of men's cricket with plenty of tough questions to answer.

And one of the most pressing involves the issue of alcohol consumption.

The squad visited the idyllic resort of Noosa between the second and third Tests, a long-planned part of the itinerary designed to help players relax and unwind on a long, intense trip.

A host of TV crews, photographers and reporters followed them to the coast and some of the coverage has focused on the amount of time some individuals spent in bars.

England's managing director Key, who did not join the group in Noosa, insisted he had no problem with the break, but would not be happy if he found evidence of over-indulging.

"If there's things where people are saying that our players went out and drank excessively, then of course we'll be looking into that," he said.

"Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol for an international cricket team is not something that I'd expect to see at any stage and it would be a fault not to look into what happened there. From everything that I've heard so far, they actually were pretty well behaved. Very well behaved."

He continued: "We've got enough ways of finding out exactly what happened and everything that I've heard so far that they sat down, had lunch, had dinner, didn't go out late, all of that, had the odd drink. I don't mind that.

"If it goes past that, then that's an issue as far as I'm concerned.

"I have no issue with the Noosa trip if it was to get away and just throw your phone away, down tools, go on the beach, all of that stuff. If it goes into where they're drinking lots and it's a stag do, all of that type of stuff, that's completely unacceptable.

"I'm not a drinker, I think a drinking culture doesn't help anyone in any stretch whatsoever."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 3-0