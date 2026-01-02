The Ashes: Shoaib Bashir, Matthew Potts included in England squad for fifth Test vs Australia

Spinner Shoaib Bashir and seam-bowler Matthew Potts have been included in England's 12-player squad for the fifth Ashes Test against Australia, with Gus Atkinson ruled out.

Atkinson, who is out due to a hamstring injury, is the only absentee from the team that won the fourth Test in Melbourne. No 3 batter Ollie Pope is again left out.

The tourists have already surrendered the urn but, having won a two-day shootout in Melbourne, are hoping to cut their losses by leaving with successive victories and a 3-2 scoreline.

Potts and Bashir have both been named in a 12-man squad for Sunday's fifth Test at Sydney, with resources stretched by series-ending injuries to Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Atkinson.

Durham seamer Potts is favourite to add to his 10 caps, having last featured in December 2024, and comes with a solid Test record of 36 wickets at 29.44.

The 27-year-old could take the new ball at the SCG, having opened the bowling routinely at Durham, in a move that would allow Brydon Carse to return to a more familiar first-change role.

But England have retained the option of recalling Bashir if conditions look likely to offer generous turn.

The 22-year-old has spent the last 18 months as the team's first-choice spinner but a combination of unhelpful surfaces, modest scores from the top seven and his own middling form in practice have seen him fall out of favour on this trip.

Chief curator Adam Lewis ‍was hopeful the SCG Test would extend into a fifth day.

"You want to see green tinge three days out," Lewis said of the surface on Friday.

"If you're not seeing any ‌live grass three days out, then that's ⁠when [it's a worry]. I'm really comfortable with ‌where we're sitting.

"We had a little bit of sun ‍this morning. They're saying a bit more sun tomorrow. That will take the greenness out of the pitch. We're really happy with the pitches at the moment."

England 12-player squad for fifth Ashes Test

Ben Stokes (captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), Josh Tongue.

Crawley backs 'lion-hearted' Potts for England

Opener Zak Crawley, England's leading run-scorer on tour, gave Potts a glowing review.

"I faced a bit of Pottsy and every time I face him he impresses me," he said.

"He's got the heart of a lion, a lot of skill and if he gets the nod this week he thoroughly deserves it."

Image: Matthew Potts looks likely to come into England's side to face Australia

For Crawley, a trip to the SCG offers a chance to reflect on an innings that lit a spark under his career four years ago.

An attacking 77, scored in just 100 balls with 13 fours, proved a significant calling card in a tough trip for England's top order. He has never fallen out of favour since, despite mixed results.

"I remember that knock clearly. It was one of my favourite ever knocks, not in terms of the score I got but in the way I played," he said.

"I spent a lot of time in Sydney in my life, played some grade cricket seasons out here, so I feel comfortable. I feel like I really enjoy playing my cricket in Sydney, so hopefully I can lean on that and create more memories."

Crawley may have been planning for an extended break at the end of the Ashes but instead found himself handed an ODI recall for the Sri Lanka tour that begins just a couple of weeks after the conclusion of the fifth Test.

And, two years on from his last white-ball appearance, it is a chance he is eager to embrace.

He added: "It's a massive goal of mine, and always has been, to play across formats. I'm extremely excited about the opportunity and I'll give it my best shot.

"I still feel young and fresh so it's all good for me. I'd play every day if we could so I've got no problem with that."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 3-1