BBL: Steve Smith booed by Gabba crowd after complaining about sight screen in game against Brisbane Heat

Steve Smith was booed by the Gabba crowd during Sydney Sixers' win over Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, after complaining about spectators near the sight screen.

Smith walked straight down the wicket, visibly irritated, before pointing towards the crowd who waved back in response.

The Australian was able to compose himself to score 54 runs from 40 balls for the Sixers before he was bowled out with five overs remaining.

Steve Smith launched a huge 107-metre six off Nathan McAndrew into the SCG roof

Jack Edwards and England's Sam Curran finished off the game as the Sixers won by five wickets to progress to Tuesday's qualifier, where they will face Perth Scorchers, live on Sky Sports.

The win comes after Smith was involved in drama on Friday when he rejected a run from Babar Azam so he would be able to take strike during the Power Surge.

Drama in the middle of the SCG as Steve Smith refuses a run before his team-mate Babar Azam lashes out

After the incident, Azam hit the boundary rope with his bat in a show of frustration.

But Smith played down the incident ahead of Sunday's game: "He's good, we were chatting before. I thought he batted really nice the other night.

"We had a good partnership, put on a few. We were chatting about our golf before. He's looking forward to tonight, hopefully we get off to a good start again."