Rob Key's England World Cup ratings after final win over New Zealand

Jason Roy was key to England's World Cup turnaround

England are World Cup winners!

Following on from their unforgettable Super Over victory over New Zealand in a thrilling final at Lord's, Sky Sports' Rob Key dishes out his England player ratings for the entire tournament.

Who had a 100 per cent record in the World Cup? Who brought the X-factor to the team? Who is a shoo-in for the Ashes? Read on for Keysey's ratings and then let us know if you agree by tweeting @SkyCricket...

17:53 Watch the pick of the action as England beat New Zealand in an incredible finale to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Watch the pick of the action as England beat New Zealand in an incredible finale to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup

Jason Roy - 9/10

443 runs @ 63.28, 4x50, 1x100 - Highest Score 153

I genuinely think that he got England's campaign back on track when he came back into the side after injury. He probably had the most influence on results out of anyone in the team. He is nailed on for the Ashes, definitely. The debate is closed on that, for me.

Jason Roy helped get England's campaign back on track after back-to-back defeats

Jonny Bairstow - 9/10

532 runs @ 48.36, 2x50, 2x100 - HS 111

Nine for Jonny too. England's opening partnership was the best of the tournament; the most destructive, the most consistent and the one that all other teams feared. Jonny also kicked on to score two hundreds, under pressure, in the final two group games. He had an outstanding tournament.

10:41 Jonny Bairstow struck a second-successive century to seal England's spot in the World Cup semi-finals Jonny Bairstow struck a second-successive century to seal England's spot in the World Cup semi-finals

Joe Root - 8.5/10

556 runs @ 61.77, 3x50, 2x100 - HS 107

The safest pair of hands coming in at No 3. He is a man who goes on the undercard for England in 50-over cricket, but his consistency is just phenomenal. Didn't have the best of days in the final, but still a very strong tournament.

Eoin Morgan - 8.5/10

371 runs @ 41.22, 1x50, 1x100 - HS 148

As a batsman, I'd probably give him a seven - he had a good tournament, played brilliantly against Afghanistan - but, as a captain, I'd give him a 10. His leadership under pressure, his calmness - for all fours years in the lead up to this - has been outstanding.

11:17 Highlights as Eoin Morgan smashed 17 sixes in 148 off 71 balls to help England to a 150-run win over Afghanistan Highlights as Eoin Morgan smashed 17 sixes in 148 off 71 balls to help England to a 150-run win over Afghanistan

People need to remember, Eoin is 32. There is no reason why he couldn't be playing in the next World Cup at 36. The only reason I see for him to retire is on the basis that you cannot go out on a bigger high. But, as far as his game is concerned, there is no reason whatsoever why he should call it quits.

Ben Stokes - 9/10

465 runs @ 66.42, 5x50 - HS 89

Seven wickets @ 35.14, Economy 4.83 - Best Bowling 3-23

He had an unbelievable tournament. It's the best I've seen him bat. Sport throws up these great stories; you have someone who, in the World T20 final three years ago, was smashed out of the park by Carlos Brathwaite. To turn around and put in that performance in the final, on a tough pitch, under massive pressure, was just extraordinary.

Ben Stokes played a key role in England's World Cup final win with the bat

He didn't feature much with the ball, but he still gives you the luxury that he can bowl you a few overs. Also, he's England's heartbeat in the field - let's not forget that unbelievable catch in the opening game against South Africa.

Jos Buttler - 8/10

312 runs @ 34.66, 2x50, 1x100 - HS 103

12 catches, two stumpings

As a vice-captain for Morgan, he was brilliant. Hit a terrific hundred in the loss to Pakistan, but wasn't needed a huge amount with the bat. He stepped up in the final with a half-century, that partnership with Stokes, with England one wicket away from disaster.

His keeping got better throughout the tournament, and was on point when it mattered the most to run out Martin Guptill.

#WeAreEngland win the #CWC19!



Ecstasy for England, agony for New Zealand!



Guptill is run out by yards in the final ball of the Super Over!



It simply cannot get any better! https://t.co/EHa6oOnuqI #Believe pic.twitter.com/Tcw7MDr3oD — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 14, 2019

Chris Woakes - 9/10

16 wickets @ 27.87, Econ 5.24 - BB 3-20

134 runs @ 16.75 - HS 40

He was outstanding. There was so much talk about Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, and their pace, but Woakes set the tone with the ball every single time. His stock has massively increased through the tournament.

Liam Plunkett - 9/10

11 wickets @ 24.72, Econ 4.85 - BB 3-42

62 runs @ 62.00 - HS 27no

He didn't play as many games as the others, but England never lost a game in which he featured - I think he is the only person in this World Cup to do that. He was brilliant with the ball in the final, picking up his best figures, including the key wicket of Kane Williamson.

England won all of Liam Plunkett's seven World Cup games he appeared in

Jofra Archer - 9/10

20 wickets @ 23.05, Econ 4.57 - BB 3-27

Real X-factor. When it mattered the most, in the Super Over, he held his nerve. He is probably the most exciting prospect we've seen with the ball, ever. The way he has burst onto the scene, there is so much to be excited about. He is another one who now needs to go straight into the Ashes side.

1:50 Paceman Jofra Archer talked us through his Super Over in the wake of England's World Cup triumph Paceman Jofra Archer talked us through his Super Over in the wake of England's World Cup triumph

Adil Rashid - 7/10

11 wickets @ 47.81, Econ 5.71 - BB 3-54

Started slowly but, in the semi-final against Australia, he stepped up and played a key role in getting England to the final.

Mark Wood - 8/10

18 wickets @ 25.72, Econ 5.16 - BB 3-18

He added something to England's attack which, before this World Cup, lacked a bit of oomph. Wood, along with Archer, gave something for the batsmen to be fearful of.

Mark Wood's pace added an extra dimension to England's attack in the middle overs

James Vince

40 runs @ 13.33 - HS 26

Not a great tournament for Vince. He probably had the chance to cement an Ashes spot if he scored runs when in for Roy, but unfortunately he didn't take the opportunity. Had he got a score, I think he definitely would be playing in the first Test, but now I'm not so sure.

James Vince struggled to take his chance in his three appearances opening the batting

Moeen Ali

Five wickets @ 46.00, Econ 5.34 - BB 3-50

75 runs @ 18.75 - HS 31no

All of the day games in the tournament, the slower pitches and the emergence of Archer and Wood, it meant that we didn't see a great deal of Mo with the ball and, with the bat, he struggled. He is like that - he is a streaky player - his good is very good, and his bad is not so good. But it doesn't take much for him to turn it around.

