PODCAST: Did England deserve World Cup final win?

England have won the World Cup! For the first time.

On the Cricket Debate, to react to a truly unforgettable final against New Zealand - England clinching a thrilling Super Over win to lift the trophy - Charles Colvile and Bob Willis are joined by three-time runner-up Graham Gooch and Pakistan's Ramiz Raja, who got the better of Gooch in England's last final in 1992.

Gooch described England's win as "the most amazing game I've ever seen", while Bob added that England's victory was "thoroughly deserved" for all their hard work over the last four years, though "no side deserved to lose"

17:53 Watch the pick of the action as England beat New Zealand in an incredible finale to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Watch the pick of the action as England beat New Zealand in an incredible finale to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup

On the agenda on the podcast...

- The Super Over drama at Lord's

- Was it the greatest game of cricket ever played?

- Was the luck with England? And how hard done by were New Zealand?

- Ben Stokes' redemption after starring with the bat

Ben Stokes struck an unbeaten 84 as England tied New Zealand's score of 241 to force a Super Over

- The importance of his partnership with Jos Buttler after early batting collapse

- Jofra Archer's pressure-filled Super Over

- The brilliance of Player of the Tournament, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson

- England's white-ball turnaround since their World Cup disaster four years ago

- Eoin Morgan, Trevor Bayliss and Andrew Strauss' roles in their run to World Cup final glory