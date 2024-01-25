Michael Atherton defends England skipper Ben Stokes' faith in Tom Hartley after difficult opening day vs India

Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton was not surprised to see England skipper Ben Stokes putting his faith in his players after Tom Hartley had a difficult day with the ball in hand on his debut against India.

It was a tale of two spin attacks on the opening day of the first Test in Hyderabad, one thriving and one flailing as a turning pitch worked in favour of the hosts but left England's inexperienced spin attack with more questions than answers.

India's spin attack turned the game completely in their favour, Ravindra Jadeja (3-88), Ravichandran Ashwin (3-66) and Axar Patel (2-33) delivering as they reduced England to 155-7 before a rally led by Stokes (70) helped England to 246 all out in less than 64 overs.

In comparison, it was a dismal day for England's spin attack, especially for Hartley who opened the bowling alongside Mark Wood. The precedent for his spell was set when his first delivery was smashed for six by Yashasvi Jaiswal and he posted initial figures of 0-51 from six overs, shipping at least one boundary in each of those.

Image: Axar Patel was a constant thorn in England's side, taking the key wicket of Jonny Bairstow

India raced to 119-1 from 23 overs at the close, trailing by 127, with Jaiswal (76no off 70) pouncing on the loose deliveries offered up by Hartley, who finished with figures of 0-63 from nine overs, Jack Leach (1-24) and Rehan Ahmed (0-22) as England's spinners proved unable to offer the threat and consistency of the home side's trio earlier in the day.

"It was a great day of cricket. It was a tough day for England, they definitely came off second best today, in particular because of what happened right at the end of the day when the young lad Jaiswal really played aggressively," Atherton told Sky Sports.

"He really got stuck in to Tom Hartley on debut, an inexperienced player, but it was a definite attempt to get after Hartley on debut.

"It was a tough end to the day but it is all to play for. If they bowl well in the morning and get wickets, they are in the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andrew Flintoff gave a passionate speech to Hartley as he presented him with his England ODI cap on debut against Ireland in September

"Jaiswal, England supporters and bowlers won't have seen as much of him. They got a look at him today and he looks a really confident young lad. He played with real confidence and poise today and just took the game on.

"Seizing the moment, putting England on the back foot. Stokes would have loved for Hartley to ease his way in on debut but Jaiswal had other ideas.

"It is very much the Stokes way. He backs his players to the absolute hilt.

"There is absolutely no surprise there [that he kept Hartley on]. Hartley didn't bowl that badly actually.

"This wasn't a case of a young spinner struggling with nerves on debut, he actually bowled OK, it was just Jaiswal really took the attack to him.

"It is perfectly fine for Stokes to show faith with Hartley, but I am sure at some point he will want to see (Joe) Root have a crack at the left-hander.

"Last time in India, Root was the only spinner to take five wickets.

"What England can't afford is for India to have two good sessions and get ahead of the game. Then it becomes quite difficult for England given that you would expect the pitch to spin later in the game, and the quality of India's spinners compared to England.

"They have to stay competitive. Even if they concede a lead it can't be too big a lead so it is a very important first session, then afternoon session tomorrow."

England Test series in India 2024 First Test - January 25-29 (Hyderabad) Second Test - February 2-6 (Vizag) Third Test - February 15-19 (Rajkot) Fourth Test - February 23-27 (Ranchi) Fifth Test - March 7-11 (Dharamshala)

England XI for first Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.

Follow England's five-Test series in India across Sky Sports' digital platforms with live blogs and reports.