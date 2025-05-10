England should have picked Jacob Bethell for Zimbabwe Test and ended his IPL spell early, says Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton says England should have named Jacob Bethell in their squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe rather than let him continue his Indian Premier League spell.

Warwickshire batter Bethell impressed immensely in his debut series in New Zealand over the winter, scoring three half-centuries from the No 3 spot during a 2-1 victory.

However, the 21-year-old was not called back from his stint with IPL franchise Royal Challengers and is currently set to miss the Trent Bridge Test from May 22, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Bethell (left) scored three fifties in his first Test series, against New Zealand in late 2024

That could potentially change with the IPL suspended for at least a week amid the tensions on the India-Pakistan border that have led to the Pakistan Super League being postponed indefinitely.

Former England captain Atherton told the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast: "My own view is that Bethell should have been picked.

"That's the point of an England central contract - that you've got control over your players.

"If you're going to put a player on a full central contract - Bethell had been moved from an incremental contract to a full deal after doing so well in New Zealand - then bring your player back.

"It's a Test match. It's an international fixture and international fixtures should have priority over domestic franchise competition.

"I know the policy is players should see through their IPL deals but I don't particularly agree with it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mark Wood has given his backing to the out-of-form Zak Crawley and says he should keep his place at the top of the order

'England saved from making tricky decision'

Bethell's absence means Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley, both of whom have struggled for runs of late, are set to retain their places against Zimbabwe.

England may be forced into a "tricky decision", according to Atherton, when Bethell is available ahead of of the India series, which begins at Headingley from June 20.

The left-hander earned his chance in New Zealand due to Jamie Smith's paternity leave and then a thumb injury sustained by Jordan Cox but Smith has now returned.

Atherton added of Bethell missing the Zimbabwe Test: "In many ways, it saved the selectors from a very difficult call.

Image: England's Jamie Smith will return against Zimbabwe after missing the New Zealand series due to paternity leave

"Bethell looked to the manner born in New Zealand but then they would have had the tricky decision as Smith obviously comes back.

"They could bring Bethell into the squad but I'm not sure they will because they are probably happy not to have the difficult call yet."

Cox was named as back-up batter for the Zimbabwe Test only to suffer another cruel injury blow - an abdominal issue sustained while scoring a ton for Essex in the County Championship.

That handed an opportunity to Somerset's James Rew, 21, who is the youngest Englishman to score 10 first-class hundreds since Denis Compton in 1939.

Watch England's one-off, four-day Test against Zimbabwe, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am (11am first ball) on Thursday May 22.

Image: James Rew has been added to England's Test squad to face Zimbabwe

England men Test matches this summer ☀️

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports

vs Zimbabwe: Thursday May 22-Sunday May 25 - Trent Bridge

Thursday May 22-Sunday May 25 - Trent Bridge vs India: Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - Headingley

Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - Headingley vs India: Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston

Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston vs India: Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 - Lord's

Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 - Lord's vs India: Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford vs India: Thursday July 31-Monday August 4 - The Kia Oval

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26 🏏

All times UK and Ireland