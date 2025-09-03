England vs South Africa: Michael Atherton issues wake-up call after hosts 'caught cold' in first ODI at Headingley

Michael Atherton urged England to wake up fast after a crushing seven-wicket defeat to South Africa at Headingley, warning their lack of preparation and format adjustment is already jeopardising their hopes of clinching the ODI series.

England collapsed from 82-2 to 131 all out in just 24.3 overs, losing their final eight wickets for 49 runs as South Africa cruised to victory to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Atherton pointed to the potential disruptive impact of the Hundred concluding just two days prior but insisted there was excuse for England's failure to recalibrate to the demands of 50-over cricket.

"England, without question, have been caught cold," he told Sky Sports. "South Africa look like a side who have been together playing serious international cricket.

"England's players have been through a month of The Hundred - the eliminator and finals were this weekend - so they arrived in dribs and drabs to Headingley. They've had no chance for preparation, they're playing a completely different format - and it showed.

"It's a sharp reminder that England need to get switched on to international cricket, which is of a different level and intensity - as Sonny Baker found out - than franchise cricket. And they've got to adjust to 50-over cricket, which again demands a different tempo and length than the 100-ball format they've been playing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Harry Brook and South Africa's Aiden Markram discuss Sonny Baker's debut during England's first ODI loss

Atherton continued, analysing England's batting collapse that was as calamitous as it was curious.

"I don't think England were reckless with the bat - and there were no warning signs in the powerplay of what was to come," he added.

"Tempo is a big thing in 50-over cricket because you have to find a cruising speed. You can't go hell for leather like in a T20 or The Hundred or dawdle like you can in Tests.

"You have to find a happy balance, and England started well but then came a calamitous and curious collapse. It was hard to understand - the pitch was good, and it wasn't spinning or ragging.

"I really think England were caught cold and napping after very little preparation. With two ODIs and a T20 series left, they need to get with it now."

'Horrendous shots' - England's ODI fundamentals lacking

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England cricketer Mark Butcher was unimpressed with their batting performance as they were all dismissed before the 25-over mark against South Africa

Seamer Baker endured a torrid international debut, conceding 76 runs from his seven overs as Aiden Markram (86 off 54 balls) raced to a 23-ball half-century, propelling South Africa to the brink of victory.

But for Mark Butcher, England's failings lay squarely with the batters, who failed to post a defendable total and exposed their ODI frailties.

"This pitch was a belter, and England were flying, scoring at seven an over after the first five or six," Butcher said.

"The extraordinary, and frankly worrying, thing about England's one-day batting is their lack of an absorption gear. They struggle to soak up pressure and build partnerships, which is fundamental to playing the format properly.

"They've got the firepower to dismantle any attack in the final 15 overs, but they were all out inside 25!

"South Africa were very good-but not that good. England played some horrendous shots and failed to post a total their bowlers could even begin to defend."

Watch England's second ODI against South Africa, at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm on Thursday (1pm first ball) or stream contract-free with NOW