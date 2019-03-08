Eoin Morgan must decide whether Jofra Archer makes England's World Cup squad, says Nasser Hussain

Eoin Morgan must decide whether Jofra Archer is in England's World Cup squad, says Nasser Hussain

Eoin Morgan must make the final call on whether Jofra Archer is included in England's World Cup squad, says Nasser Hussain.

Barbados-born seamer Archer, who has starred in T20 cricket in the Big Bash and IPL but played just 14 games in the 50-over format, will be eligible for England later this month.

Chris Jordan, who played the last of his 16 ODIs in 2016, is also pushing for a World Cup place, having impressed in the T20Is against Windies, including in the second game in St Kitts as his four wickets in two overs helped skittle the hosts for 45 and seal a series win.

"For any good side verging on a great side - you can't be great until you win an event and this white-ball side hasn't - there will always be players who will be very unfortunate to miss out," said Sky Cricket expert Hussain after England's 137-run T20I victory on Friday night.

"It would be odd if you had 15 very good players and then fell off a cliff.

"What it needs now is some leadership from Morgan, who has driven this side forward from 2015 with the mentality. In every selection meeting for the World Cup, Eoin has to be the first to speak.

"He needs to be asked: 'Do you want Archer? Do you want to leave out someone who has taken you to this spot? If you do, we will find a place for him? If you don't, we'll stick with who got you here'.

"They need leadership from Morgan now if they are going to make that change.

"You don't want it to be 'The Jofra Archer Show' where he is brought in and Morgan is not so sure and someone like David Willey, Liam Plunkett or Tom Curran is left out and their mates are thinking 'that's a bit unlucky'.

"But if the skipper says that's what we're doing you can bet everyone will say that's what we are doing."

Chris Jordan - a World Cup contender?

Jordan followed up his two-wicket haul in the opening T20I against Windies with four scalps in the second as the home side were skittled in 11.5 overs chasing 183 for a series-levelling victory.

"He has been forgotten for 18 months to two years but he has worked hard and has ambition to play in all forms of the game - Test matches, one-day internationals," David Lloyd said of Jordan.

"We have said building up to the World Cup that there are players that will push hard and I think they will look at this guy and think 'we've missed a bit'.

"He is not in my World Cup squad yet as they have five more matches against Pakistan.

"There have been times at World Cups where we might have said England have 14 players at best but they have got more.

"There might be an injury and someone can step in without any sort of problem for the team.

Jordan is a vital part of England's T20 outfit due to his array of slower balls and yorkers but Hussain says the nature of the seamer's wickets in St Kitts suggests he could star in ODI cricket again.

"To push yourself in all formats you need to take wickets from length deliveries," added the former England captain. "That's been the difference between Jordan the 20-over cricketer and Jordan the 50-over cricketer.

"In T20 you can just go death - wide yorkers, slower balls - but if he is going to be a 50-over cricketer then he has to not just get wickets from variations.

"That's what was most impressive - none of his four wickets came from variations. It was fourth stump or top of off, nicking off or lbw. "

