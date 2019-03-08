Cricket Match
Windies
England
118-5 (16.1 ov)
Windies vs England
|England 1st
|118-5 (16.1 ov)
|England are 118 for 5 with 3.5 overs left
England 1st Innings118-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.D. Hales
|c Brathwaite b Allen
|8
|7
|0
|1
|114.29
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Bishoo b Cottrell
|12
|8
|2
|0
|150.00
|J.E. Root
|run out (Allen)
|55
|40
|7
|0
|137.50
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|c Hope b Brathwaite
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|J.L. Denly
|b Allen
|2
|6
|0
|0
|33.33
|S.W. Billings
|Not out
|38
|32
|4
|0
|118.75
|D.J. Willey
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|2lb
|2
|Total
|16.1 Overs, 5 wkts
|118
Fall of Wickets
- 15 Bairstow 2.1ov
- 27 Hales 3.2ov
- 29 Morgan 4.1ov
- 32 Denly 5.2ov
- 114 Root 15.5ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|2
|0
|10
|1
|5.00
|Holder
|3
|0
|23
|0
|7.67
|F.A. Allen
|4
|0
|29
|2
|7.25
|C.R. Brathwaite
|2.4
|0
|10
|1
|3.75
|Bishoo
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.50
|O. McCoy
|2
|0
|22
|0
|11.00
Match Details
- Date
- 8th - 9th Mar 2019
- Toss
- Windies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Warner Park
- Umpires
- L A Reifer, G O Brathwaite
- TV Umpire
- N Duguid
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- J Blades
Live Commentary
-
16.1
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Sam Billings. Slower ball half volley, wide outside off stump moves in front sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
15.6
Carlos Brathwaite to David Willey. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
15.5
OUT! Run Out. Carlos Brathwaite to Joe Root. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Allen, by Hope. The big stand is broken by a wonderful piece of fielding. Allen was quick to the ball and unleashed a rocket throw, making it simple for Hope to remove the bails with Root well short of the crease. The third umpire isn't even required.
-
15.4
Carlos Brathwaite to Sam Billings. Leg cutter length ball, wide outside off stump moves in front Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.
-
15.3
Carlos Brathwaite to Joe Root. Off cutter short, outside off stump down the track pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
15.2
Carlos Brathwaite to Joe Root. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, leading edge to extra cover for no runs, fielded by McCoy.
-
15.1
Carlos Brathwaite to Sam Billings. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
14.6
Obed McCoy to Sam Billings. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
14.5
Obed McCoy to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, dropped catch by McCoy, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
14.4
FOUR! Obed McCoy to Joe Root. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Three boundaries in the over, Root is showing his class in St Kitts. That's fifty for England's number three, a crucial knock to help them out of a sticky situation.
-
14.3
Obed McCoy to Joe Root. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Allen.
-
14.2
FOUR! Obed McCoy to Joe Root. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs. This time Root goes the other side of the fielder at short third man to take England into three figures.
-
14.1
FOUR! Obed McCoy to Joe Root. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Lots of finesse in this stroke from Root, guiding the ball intelligently to beat short third man.
-
13.6
Jason Holder to Joe Root. Slower length ball, outside off stump moves in front reverse sweeping, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.
-
13.5
Jason Holder to Sam Billings. Full toss, off stump down the track driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by McCoy.
-
13.4
FOUR! Jason Holder to Sam Billings. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Swatted forcefully with a horizontal blade, Billings was able to pick his spot as the ball sat up nicely. These two are just starting to up the tempo now.
-
13.3
Jason Holder to Sam Billings. Half volley, off stump down the track driving, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
13.2
Jason Holder to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
13.1
Jason Holder to Sam Billings. Short, outside off stump backing away cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.
-
12.6
Obed McCoy to Joe Root. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
12.5
Obed McCoy to Sam Billings. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track dropped, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
12.4
APPEAL! Obed McCoy to Sam Billings. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Allen, appeal made for Run Out. This is very tight, Billings survives by the skin of his teeth. His bat bounced in the air but it was just grounded over the line beforehand.
-
12.3
Obed McCoy to Joe Root. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
12.2
Obed McCoy to Joe Root. Back of a length, down leg side down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
12.1
Obed McCoy to Joe Root. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
11.6
Jason Holder to Sam Billings. Yorker, down leg side backing away flick, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
11.5
Jason Holder to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
11.4
FOUR! Jason Holder to Sam Billings. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Easy pickings for Billings as Holder serves up a rank long hop. This partnership is doing a good job of rescuing England.
-
11.3
Jason Holder to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Gayle.
-
11.2
Jason Holder to Sam Billings. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
11.1
Jason Holder to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Brathwaite.
-
10.6
Devendra Bishoo to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.
-
10.5
FOUR! Devendra Bishoo to Joe Root. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Bishoo is just letting England relieve some of the pressure here, Root this time sends the ball soaring to the fence as the legspinner drops slightly short.
-
10.4
Devendra Bishoo to Sam Billings. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
10.3
FOUR! Devendra Bishoo to Sam Billings. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. That's a much needed boundary for England and the first for Billings today. He danced down to get to the pitch and then generated all the power with his bottom-hand.
-
10.2
Devendra Bishoo to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
10.1
Devendra Bishoo to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
9.6
Fabian Allen to Sam Billings. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
9.5
Fabian Allen to Joe Root. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
9.4
FOUR! Fabian Allen to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, in the air uncontrolled past long on for 4 runs, dropped catch by McCoy. That's a great effort by McCoy, he dived forward and did well to get his hands to this but it pops out of his grasp and trickles into the rope.
-
9.3
Fabian Allen to Sam Billings. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
9.2
Fabian Allen to Sam Billings. Stock length ball, off stump down the track driving, thick edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
9.1
Fabian Allen to Joe Root. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by McCoy.
-
8.6
Devendra Bishoo to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
8.5
Devendra Bishoo to Sam Billings. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
8.4
Devendra Bishoo to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
8.3
Devendra Bishoo to Sam Billings. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
8.2
Devendra Bishoo to Joe Root. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
8.1
Devendra Bishoo to Sam Billings. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
7.6
Fabian Allen to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
7.5
Fabian Allen to Sam Billings. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
7.4
Fabian Allen to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
7.3
Fabian Allen to Sam Billings. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
7.2
Fabian Allen to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
7.1
Fabian Allen to Sam Billings. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to long off for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.