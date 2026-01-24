Match summary
England in Sri Lanka
2nd ODI / Colombo (RPS)
Sri Lanka 219. England 52 for 1, from 10 overs.
England need 168 runs to win from 40.0 overs with 9 wickets remaining.
England 1st innings
Total
52 for 1, from 10 overs.
Batting
- Ahmed b de Silva; 13 runs, 18 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 72.22
- Duckett not out; 18 runs, 28 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 64.29
- Root not out; 19 runs, 14 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 135.71
Extras
2 from 1 legbyes, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Bethell
- Brook
- Buttler
- Jacks
- Curran
- Overton
- Dawson
- Rashid
Fall of Wickets
- Rehan Ahmed at 20 for 1, from 5.4 overs
Bowling
- Fernando: 4overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.25.
- Madushan: 3overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.66.
- de Silva: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.
Match details
- Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
- Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
- Umpire: Ravindra Kottahachchi
- TV umpire: Rod Tucker
- Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
- Reserve umpire: Ravindra Wimalasiri