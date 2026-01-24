 Skip to content

Match summary

England in Sri Lanka

2nd ODI / Colombo (RPS)

Sri Lanka 219. England are batting, 52 for 1, from 10 overs.

England need 168 runs to win from 40.0 overs with 9 wickets remaining.

England 1st innings

Total

52 for 1, from 10 overs.

Batting

  1. Ahmed b de Silva; 13 runs, 18 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 72.22
  2. Duckett not out; 18 runs, 28 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 64.29
  3. Root not out; 19 runs, 14 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 135.71

Extras

2 from 1 legbyes, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Bethell
  • Brook
  • Buttler
  • Jacks
  • Curran
  • Overton
  • Dawson
  • Rashid

Fall of Wickets

  • Rehan Ahmed at 20 for 1, from 5.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Fernando: 4overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.25.
  2. Madushan: 3overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.66.
  3. de Silva: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.

Match details

  • Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  • Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
  • Umpire: Ravindra Kottahachchi
  • TV umpire: Rod Tucker
  • Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
  • Reserve umpire: Ravindra Wimalasiri