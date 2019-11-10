England spot on in Super Over as they beat New Zealand, says Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain says England got their planning and execution in the Super Over spot on as they secured a series win over New Zealand.

England and New Zealand met in a Super Over for the second time in four months - the other coming in the World Cup final at Lord's - after the sides had been locked on 146 after a rain-shortened 11-over slug-fest in the fifth and final T20 international at Eden Park in Auckland.

Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow thumped a six apiece as England made 17 off Tim Southee's six deliveries before Chris Jordan conceded only eight from his and Morgan brilliantly caught Tim Seifert.

"In comparison to that other famous Super Over, I thought there were hardly any mistakes in the World Cup - it just came down to a countback on boundaries with both sides getting it right," said Hussain.

"This one was different. England got it right and New Zealand got it wrong.

"If you asked me who should go out and bat for England, I would have said Morgan and Bairstow. The best two strikers of the ball in the XI. Who should have bowled? Jordan. Best yorker bowler in the XI.

"If you ask me about New Zealand, who is their best death bowler? Who has bowled three overs in the match? It was Trent Boult. Yet Southee went Southee.

"Then if you ask me who are their best strikers of the ball, I would say Martin Guptill, who faced only one ball in the Super Over, Colin De Grandhomme, who faced one ball, and Jimmy Neesham, who didn't face any.

"Yes, Seifert can maybe scoop Jordan full balls but England had a man back for the scoop so you are going to have to scoop or reverse scoop for six. These lads are talented but I think Jordan is happy with that.

"You have to give credit to England.

"Bairstow nailed it. Morgan nailed it. Morgan nailed the catch. Jordan nailed his last over. That's what we were looking for.

"Under pressure, can you deliver? England did."

