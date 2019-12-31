England are under-performing away from home, says Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain says there is too much talent in the England Test team for them to continue playing so poorly away from home.

England have a hideous recent record in overseas series, winning only twice - 3-0 in Sri Lanka a year ago and 2-1 on their last tour of South Africa in 2015-16 - since famously winning in India in 2012-13.

Since that success in India, England have otherwise drawn three series and lost seven, with an individual Test record of eight wins, 10 draws and 23 losses following on from their latest defeat away from home in Centurion against South Africa.

"If it was just one bad game, then you can think it's just a hiccup and we can put that right," Hussain told Sky Sports News. "But, let's be honest, historically, away from home, England have not played great cricket.

"They are mid-table mediocrity; problems with their batting, a bit brainless with their bowling in that last game - considering they had [Stuart] Broad and [James] Anderson, with over 1,000 Test wickets between them.

"They seemed to want to go in without a spinner, so don't give me this 'Jack Leach was ill'. Yes, he was ill, but the Test before that at Hamilton, they left him out when he was fit and healthy.

"You don't mind losing a game if you get your tactical decisions and selectorial decisions right. I'm not sure they're doing that at the moment.

"Any side with [Joe] Root, [Ben] Stokes, Anderson and Broad - though I'm not sure they'll have all four [playing this week] - should not be playing cricket like this away from home.

"They are, or at least will end up, four of the all-time greats of English cricket and, at the moment, they are under-performing.

"First-innings runs [are important], being a bit smarter when they bowl and, let's be honest, they need a bit more nous from the captain.

"I look at a Virat Kohli India Test side and think, that's a Kohli side, Kane Williamson [the same with New Zealand], but I look at Root's Test match side and think what imprint has he had on it? Not a lot at the moment."

England will hope to begin their Test turnaround, and the new year, with a win at Cape Town in the second Test starting Friday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am.

While the Test team's fortunes continue to be mixed, Hussain reflected on a fantastic 2019 for the team as a whole, which included a first ICC Cricket World Cup win on home soil in the summer.

"Whatever you say about English cricket - and we're on a downer at the minute - but it's incredibly watchable," added Hussain. "This summer, with the Ashes - Stokes at Headingley was unbelievable - but the highlight has to be that World Cup win at Lord's.

"It was probably one of the greatest cricket games ever, and it happened to be in a World Cup final, and it happened to go to a Super Over, with Ian Smith on commentary 'by the barest of margins'.

"It was one heck of a day."

