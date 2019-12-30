England's defeat in the first Test versus South Africa was a tale of missed opportunities

Joe Root and his England side were well beaten in Centurion but it could have been a very different story

Embarrassing. Appalling. Shambles.

With England wickets tumbling on day four in Pretoria, social media was awash with such remarks. One comment even suggested it would be better if the team stopped playing Test cricket altogether, such was the shame another batting failure had brought.

Expect this was nothing of the sort. Rather England's 268 at Centurion was the highest fourth-innings total at the ground in Test matches.

It was not a perfect batting display but while there was plenty to draw the ire of supporters during the first Test, the batting on day four should be a long way down the list. If anything, the fight showed by the tourists in the last innings of the match was one of the few positives.

It was a show of character that was always likely to be needed batting last against a high-quality bowling attack on a pitch with increasingly variable bounce. But when you find yourself needing a record chase for victory, sometimes character is just not going to be enough.

Plenty has been made of Joe Root's decision to bowl first at the toss, especially given that all and sundry had been lining up to say that the pitch at SuperSport Park would be going up-and-down by day three or four of the Test match.

So it proved and Root's call is being put front and centre as a reason for England's loss. It is not quite as simple as that, though. Bowling first raised a few eyebrows, especially among the locals and new Cricket South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith who told Sky Sports he was delighted having seen the news. Yet there were also plenty of observers, even if they might not have agreed with the decision, who saw the logic behind it.

An all-seam attack, a vulnerable opposition batting line-up, and a pitch with a healthy covering of grass on the first morning - this was a chance to really apply the pressure to a side struggling for confidence, and take control of the game early.

It nearly came off as well. After a rather fortuitous wicket with the first ball of the match, England reduced the Proteas to 111-5 without the bowlers ever really hitting their straps. This was the first of a number of opportunities that the visitors let slip through their grasp.

Quinton de Kock's 95 in the first innings proved crucial for South Africa

Of course, Quinton de Kock came in and played a fine counter-attacking innings, riding his luck at times too, but there is no doubt England let South Africa get away from them at a time when they could really have pressed home their advantage.

Nevertheless, South Africa's 284 was no more than fractionally over par, and England still had every chance of being ahead on first innings. A remarkable spell of new-ball bowling from Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada made it tough for them but having got out the other side of it, things were looking up again.

With Joe Denly and Ben Stokes at the crease, batting seemed that much easier and England had advanced to 142-3, halfway to South Africa's total and on course to, at the very least, match it. The Kookaburra ball was nearly 40 overs old, the pitch was behaving, and the game was opening up for the tourists.

Once more though, they fluffed their lines. A collapse of 7-39, a first-innings deficit of 103, and England chasing the game - again - in a Test match away from home. "Groundhog Day," said Nasser Hussain.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Root added: "When we get the opportunity to turn the screw, we really need to take it, both with bat and ball. That's where the game was won and lost this time round, the first innings with bat and ball."

It is hard to argue. From that point on, it was an uphill battle for England. Yet even having gifted the hosts a three-figure first-innings lead, all was not lost. This time the bowlers did start well - South Africa were 72-4 at the end of day two and a good morning the following day would set up a fascinating run-chase.

What occurred instead was a morning that can only be described as disastrous for England. Nightwatchman Anrich Nortje put on 92 with Rassie van der Dussen, and the tourists, with Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler the latest to be struck down by illness, seemed to self-combust.

A plan of staying patient around off stump lasted barely half an hour before, to the bewilderment of those watching on, they resorted to a barrage of short-pitched bowling.

"What makes a bowling attack with 1,000-plus Test wickets between them think that the best way to go on this surface is to be bang-it-in Billies?" Hussain asked at the end of the match.

Only they will be able to answer that but a flurry of runs ensued and by the time England did eventually take the last South African wicket, half an hour before tea, the Proteas had added 200 to their overnight total.

England required a record 376 to win. The game was up. Root's side fought valiantly and got closer than many expected before, with the pitch becoming increasingly unpredictable, the second new ball did for them.

Over the last 12 months, this side have shown that they will battle until the end. That grit and determination is a wonderful attribute to have as a side but if they could find a ruthlessness to go with it, they wouldn't half make like easier for themselves.

Centurion is just the latest example of that.

