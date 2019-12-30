Cricket stats of the decade: Sixes, Stokes and short surnames

Chris Gayle became the first man to hit the first ball of a Test match for six

Cricket is a game of statistics and the decade of the 2010s has had more than its fair share.

Here are some of Sky Sports Cricket's numbers man, Benedict Bermange's, favourites over the last 10 years…

Chris Gayle became the first batsman to hit the first ball of a Test match for six when he struck Bangladeshi debutant Sohag Gazi over the boundary at Mirpur in November 2012.

However, Gazi had his own moment in the limelight the following year against New Zealand, when he became the first player to score a century and take a hat-trick in the same Test.

When Michael Clarke scored his second run in his second innings of the 2013 Perth Ashes Test, if you added his and Alastair Cook's Test careers at the time, they summed to exactly the same as Sachin Tendulkar's complete Test career.

Many players have hit their first ball in Test cricket for four but in June 2014, New Zealand's Mark Craig became the first player to go one - or rather - two better by striking his first for six.

The 2015 Ashes Test at Nottingham was memorable for a number of reasons, perhaps the most remarkable being Stuart Broad becoming the first bowler to take eight wickets before lunch on the first day of a Test. - but a more obscure record was also broken in that match.

England's team had just 53 letters in their combined surnames, breaking Australia's 55-letter record set at Faisalabad in 1988. Lyth, Cook, Bell, Root, Bairstow, Stokes, Buttler, Ali, Broad, Wood and Finn were the men involved.

At the end of that Ashes series, Chris Rogers retired from Test cricket with 2015 runs. He became just the second player to end his Test career in the same year as his run aggregate, after India's Aunshuman Gaekwad, whose career ended in 1985 with 1985 Test runs.

In the fourth Test of their tour of India in late 2015 at Delhi, South Africa were set 481 to win. What followed was one of the most remarkable, sustained slow-scoring episodes in Test history. They were eventually all out for 143 - made in 143.1 overs - of which 89 were maidens.

The blockers-in-chief were Hashim Amla, with 25 in 289 minutes, and AB de Villiers, who scored 43 in 354 minutes. However, their last five wickets tumbled in just 27 balls and India won comfortably.

At the other end of scale came Ben Stokes' efforts at Cape Town in January 2016. He started the second day of the Test 74 not out and proceeded to smash 130 runs before lunch - the most by a batsman in Test history in the first session of play

Stokes hit 11 sixes en route to the fastest-ever Test 250 before his world-record sixth-wicket stand of 399 with Jonny Bairstow ended in a run-out.

Australia's Adam Voges, meanwhile, was indulging in some heavy scoring of his own. Having enjoyed the West Indies attack in late 2015 to the tune of 269 not out at Hobart and 106 not out at Melbourne, he continued in a similar vein once the new year started. Against New Zealand at Wellington, he struck 239 to extend his total of runs to 614 between dismissals, smashing the previous record of 497 set by Sachin Tendulkar in 2004.

If you thought the Delhi go-slow was slow, it had nothing on the goings-on at Pallekele in July 2016. Australia's tail were stubbornly trying to prevent Sri Lanka beating them in a Test for the first time since 1999 and it was up to the ninth-wicket pair of Steve O'Keefe - stricken by a hamstring injury which prevented him from running - and Peter Nevill.

A total of 154 deliveries passed without a run off the bat - the previous Test record of 92 balls having been set in 1950. However, it was all to no avail, as both batsmen fell and the match was lost.

One might have thought that the cupboard was pretty bare when Gareth Batty was recalled for England's tour of Bangladesh in late 2016. His last Test had come against Bangladesh at Durham in June 2005, and by the time he took the field at Chittagong, he had missed England's previous 142 Tests, setting a new record for any country.

Lastly, two long-standing first-class records were broken in the past few years.

In November 2017 Marco Marais reached his triple-century for Border against Eastern Province at East London from just 191 deliveries, beating the previous 221-ball record held by Charles Macartney since 1921.

Then, the following April, Shafiqullah Shafaq - playing for Kabul against Boost - reached his double-century from just 89 balls, obliterating the previous record which was jointly held by Ravi Shastri and Aneurin Donald.

Even in this era of Twenty20 cricket, these innings were pretty special.