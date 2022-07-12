Nasser Hussain: Jasprit Bumrah best all-format bowler in the world; no time for England to panic

England slumped to a 10-wicket defeat to India in the first ODI at The Kia Oval as Jasprit Bumrah bagged a superb six-wicket haul to raze the home side for just 110 before Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan shared an unbroken century stand in under 19 overs.

Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain hailed Bumrah - who recorded the best ODI figures for India against England - as the best all-format bowler in the world and urged England not to panic after they followed their T20I series defeat to Rohit's men with a hammering in south London...

"It was a walloping from the first ball to the last, a very one-sided game.

"India were far too good with the individual performances of Bumrah, Rohit and Dhawan. India were brilliant and England were just not at the races.

Where he has improved is his ability to adapt. When he sensed conditions were good for swing, he went closer to the bat. He has variations – a good bouncer, a good yorker - so he can hustle you. You don’t know what to expect. Former India coach Ravi Shastri on Jasprit Bumrah

"Bumrah would have to be the best all-format bowler in world cricket. Who would be the challengers? Maybe Trent Boult, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jofra Archer when fit. But right now, he is the best there is.

"The performance in this game was spectacular, high-class. Some of the balls were absolute jaffas.

"He has the unusual action and run-up so the ball does come at you like a thunderbolt. He also swings it both ways - but he does not just swing it, he is quick as well.

'Morgan tough act to follow, will take Buttler and Mott time'

"I don't think you can be overly critical of England's batters. Sometimes you just have to say that it's wonderful bowling.

"It was hard work but it is supposed to be hard work. It is the highest level and is not supposed be a walk in the park for batters all the time.

"Today was a day to be a bowler and England's batters were found wanting - but it is absolutely not the time to panic in any way at all.

"There has been a complete change in management and it will take time for captain Jos Buttler and new coach Matthew Mott to develop their own team and squad. Let's be honest, Eoin Morgan is a very tough act to follow.

"I wouldn't be panicking about the batting line-up. I know that is an odd thing to say after 110 all out but they have a lot of batting that will get them runs in T20s and ODIs, so many options.

"With the ball, players like Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes are not there at the moment. Also, who is going to do the Liam Plunkett role?

"I think with Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali that they still have two excellent spinners but in the seam department they are very quickly going to have to work out who are going to be their most valuable and fit seamers in Australia to win them games [in the T20 World Cup later this year].

"It doesn't have to be express pace, either. Josh Hazlewood has been one of the best T20 bowlers of late. He is not always 90mph but he bowls a heavy length that hits the splice of the bat.

"So keep an eye on Woakes and Richard Gleeson. It's about saying to the batter 'you are going to have to produce something special to get me away'.

"I know England were chasing this game [the first ODI against India] but they bowled drive balls that Dhawan could have hit for four with his eyes closed and short balls to Rohit that he could hit for six with his eyes closed.

"I'd like to know which analyst said bowling short to Rohit is the way to go. You just do not bowl short to him no matter how big the boundaries are. I could not understand that and they got it wrong."

England captain Jos Buttler added: "You certainly don't want days like this to come. They have come few and far between so it's tough to take.

"It's certainly key not to panic, not to look too much into it and find too many faults. India bowled fantastically well and we didn't manage to deal with it as well as we'd have liked.

"But, if I look back over the past five or six years, batting has been our super strength in this form of the game. You look at the names of the guys in there, they are some of the best players we've had.

"We'll try and learn from it as much as we can but we'll stick to what we know. There's huge trust in that dressing room that there are brilliant players in there.

"We need to be positive, get back out there and put things right when we play on Thursday [in the second ODI at Lord's]."

