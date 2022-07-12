England skittled for 110 before inspired India win first ODI at The Kia Oval by 10 wickets

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England were razed for just 110 by India in the first one-day international as Jasprit Bumrah claimed a superb 6-19 England were razed for just 110 by India in the first one-day international as Jasprit Bumrah claimed a superb 6-19

England capitulated to just 110 all out as a Jasprit Bumrah-inspired India thumped the shell-shocked hosts by 10 wickets in the one-day international series opener at The Kia Oval.

Jos Buttler's team were rolled in just 25.2 overs as Bumrah (6-19 in 7.2 overs) bagged the best ODI figures for an India bowler against England, before Rohit Sharma (76no off 58) and Shikhar Dhawan (31no off 54) propelled the tourists to victory in just 18.4 overs as they shared their 18th hundred partnership in ODI cricket.

England looked in danger of recording their lowest-ever ODI total - which remains the 86 they made against Australia at Emirates Old Trafford in 2001 - as they plummeted to 26-5 and 68-8, only for David Willey (21) and Brydon Carse (15) to put on 35 for the ninth wicket, the highest stand of the innings, to take the hosts into three figures.

Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone departed for ducks - Moeen Ali (14) would have joined them if not for a drop from Rishabh Pant - as England were shredded by Bumrah's swing and the seaming deliveries of Mohammed Shami (3-31) in a humid and overcast south London.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England lost Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes for ducks as they tumbled to 7-3 inside three overs against India in the first ODI at The Kia Oval England lost Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes for ducks as they tumbled to 7-3 inside three overs against India in the first ODI at The Kia Oval

India skipper Rohit Sharma - whose side won the preceding T20 international series 2-1 - elected to bowl after winning the toss and his bowlers torpedoed England, who initially slumped to 7-3 inside three overs as Bumrah and Shami found extravagant movement and bounce.

The tourists did not suffer similar top-order woes, albeit that Dhawan would have been run out from the first ball of the chase had Jonny Bairstow's shy from midwicket been on target.

India coasted to their target with 183 balls to spare - Rohit clinching a 45th ODI half-century from 48 balls and Dhawan drumming the winning boundary - to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, which continues at Lord's on Thursday and then concludes at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday.

England vs India Live on

Brilliant Bumrah stars as England bag four ducks

Player of the Match Bumrah struck twice in the second over - Roy dragging onto his stumps and Root snicking a rising ball behind - before he nicked of Jonny Bairstow (7) in the fourth as Pant claimed a superb one-handed grab and then bowled an advancing Livingstone round his legs in the eighth.

According to CricViz, Bumrah's delivery that castled Livingstone swung 3.2 degrees, more than any other wicket-taking ball he has bowled in ODIs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Livingstone was dismissed eighth ball, bowled by Bumrah as England tumbled to 26-5 inside eight overs Liam Livingstone was dismissed eighth ball, bowled by Bumrah as England tumbled to 26-5 inside eight overs

Shami was devastating with his seam movement, inflicting a golden duck on Stokes as the England Test captain inside-edged behind to Pant and also accounting for white-ball captain Buttler, who top-scored with 30 from 32 deliveries - 24 of Buttler's runs came in boundaries.

Buttler holed out to Suryakumar Yadav on the deep square leg fence as he and Moeen - the only members of the top seven to make double figures - departed in the space of five balls after putting on 27 for the fifth wicket.

Moeen chipped back to Prasidh Krishna to fall caught and bowled in the 14th over having been shelled down the leg-side by Pant off Bumrah in the 10th - England would have been 29-6 had the ball stuck in Pant's glove.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jos Buttler top-scored for England with 30 from 32 deliveries - before he became one of Mohammed Shami's three victims Jos Buttler top-scored for England with 30 from 32 deliveries - before he became one of Mohammed Shami's three victims

Craig Overton was then bowled for eight as Shami seamed a delivery through the gate before Willey and Carse performed a repair job of sorts, ensuring England did not sink to their worst-ever score in the format.

But both were then bowled by Bumrah - Carse yorked and Willey castled looking to ramp leg-side - as the paceman topped Ashish Nehra's 6-23 against England in Durban during the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

That left Reece Topley stranded on six not out from seven deliveries - Topley having smashed his first international six, over long-off off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, in the over before Willey was dismissed.

Topley and Willey then opened the bowling for England but could not locate the lavish movement found by Bumrah and Shami as India, without the injured Virat Kohli (mild groin problem), cantered to victory.

England vs India Live on

What's next?

England will aim to bounce back across London at Lord's on Thursday in the second one-day international (1pm start) before the final game of the series takes place at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday (11am start). Catch both games live on Sky Sports Cricket (Sky channel 404).

'Bumrah best all-format bowler in the world'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bumrah cliched his second ODI five-for when he bowled Brydon Carse for 15 Bumrah cliched his second ODI five-for when he bowled Brydon Carse for 15

Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain: "Bumrah would have to be the best all-format bowler in world cricket. Who would be the challengers? Maybe Trent Boult, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jofra Archer when fit. But right now, he is the best. That was spectacular. I don't think you can be overly critical of England's batters. Sometimes you just have to say it's wonderful bowling."

Former India coach Ravi Shastri: "It was unbelievable from India. The ball did quite a bit, there was something on offer there for the faster bowlers, but the way Bumrah and Shami bowled as a pair to put pressure on England early on was something fabulous. Once they rolled over the first four or five, there was no looking back."

Watch the second ODI between England and India, from Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm on Thursday.