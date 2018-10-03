Surrey's Rory Burns, Rikki Clarke and Morne Morkel named in PCA Greene King Team of the Year

Morne Morkel took 59 wickets in 10 matches as Surrey won the County Championship

Surrey's Rory Burns, Rikki Clarke and Morne Morkel have been named in the PCA's Greene King Team of the Year after helping the Oval side to a first County Championship title since 2002.

Burns has been picked as skipper in a side selected via the PCA Most Valuable Player Rankings and featuring representation from six counties, with at least one player named from each side who either won a trophy or recorded promotion.

Kent's Joe Denly and Matt Henry - who, along with Burns and Clarke, are nominated for NatWest PCA Player of the Year at Thursday's ceremony in London - are also picked after helping steer the Canterbury side to promotion from Division Two.

Moeen Ali and Ed Barnard, instrumental in Worcestershire's Vitality Blast triumph, make the XI, as does James Vince, who captained Hampshire to the Royal London One-Day Cup Trophy.

Ian Bell is in after his form with the bat played a key role in guiding Warwickshire back into Division One, while the team is rounded out by Lancashire due Alex Davies and Dane Vilas, with the latter selected as wicketkeeper.

Greene King Team of the Year: Rory Burns (Surrey, captain), Alex Davies (Lancashire), Joe Denly (Kent), Ian Bell (Warwickshire); James Vince (Hampshire), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Dane Vilas (Lancashire, wicketkeeper), Rikki Clarke (Surrey), Ed Barnard (Worcestershire), Matt Henry (Kent), Morne Morkel (Surrey)

Rory Burns - captain

375 Overall MVP points

Top batsman in Championship MVP

Most runs in the Championship, 1,359

Captained Surrey to first title since 2002

Called-up to England Test squad

3:01 Surrey captain Rory Burns lifts the County Championship trophy after a thrilling finale at the Oval. Surrey captain Rory Burns lifts the County Championship trophy after a thrilling finale at the Oval.

Alex Davies

390 Overall MVP points

Top opening batsman in Overall MVP

336 Overall Batting MVP points

Scored 1,605 across all formats

Hit six fifties in 15 T20 games

Joe Denly

579 Overall MVP points

Won PCA's Most Valuable Player

1,729 runs in all competitions

57 wickets in all formats

Called-up to England Test squad

Ian Bell

386 Overall MVP points

1,833 runs across all formats

580 Blast runs, averaging 48

Hit seven centuries in all formats

Helped Warwickshire to promotion

James Vince

388 Overall MVP points

1,737 runs across all formats

Past 50 on 10 separate occasions

Top scorer for Hants in red-ball & One-Day Cup

Led Hampshire to One-Day Cup title

Moeen Ali

406 Overall MVP points

Highest MVP average in county cricket

August's PCA Player of the Month

17 games, 12 wins, eight as captain

Led the Rapids to T20 title

1:26 Moeen Ali says there is more to come from Worcestershire after they won the Vitality Blast title at Edgbaston. Moeen Ali says there is more to come from Worcestershire after they won the Vitality Blast title at Edgbaston.

Dane Vilas - wicketkeeper

383 Overall MVP points

Highest placed keeper in MVP

Keeper gained 147 fielding points

235* - highest individual score in Championship

1,194 runs across all formats

Rikki Clarke

501 Overall MVP points

76 wickets in all formats

777 runs in all formats

Only missed one of Surrey's 36 games

Averaged 31 with bat & 22 with ball in Championship

6:55 Coach Michael Di Venuto and Director of Cricket Alec Stewart say the blend of improving senior players and youngsters willing to learn makes Surrey a potent force. Coach Michael Di Venuto and Director of Cricket Alec Stewart say the blend of improving senior players and youngsters willing to learn makes Surrey a potent force.

Ed Barnard

478 MVP points

Third in Overall MVP

77 wickets across all formats

784 runs across all formats

Won Vitality Blast

Matt Henry

387 Overall MVP points

75 Championship wickets, season high

Took three 10-wicket hauls

Second highest wicket taker in One-Day Cup with 16

Lord's final and achieved promotion

Morne Morkel

374 Overall MVP points

Nobody achieved more bowling points with 326

59 Championship wickets in 10 games

Best strike rate of bowlers taking more than 13 wickets

Won County Championship

