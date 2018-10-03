Surrey's Rory Burns, Rikki Clarke and Morne Morkel named in PCA Greene King Team of the Year
Six counties represented in XI selected via the PCA Most Valuable Player Rankings
Last Updated: 03/10/18 4:37pm
Surrey's Rory Burns, Rikki Clarke and Morne Morkel have been named in the PCA's Greene King Team of the Year after helping the Oval side to a first County Championship title since 2002.
Burns has been picked as skipper in a side selected via the PCA Most Valuable Player Rankings and featuring representation from six counties, with at least one player named from each side who either won a trophy or recorded promotion.
Kent's Joe Denly and Matt Henry - who, along with Burns and Clarke, are nominated for NatWest PCA Player of the Year at Thursday's ceremony in London - are also picked after helping steer the Canterbury side to promotion from Division Two.
Moeen Ali and Ed Barnard, instrumental in Worcestershire's Vitality Blast triumph, make the XI, as does James Vince, who captained Hampshire to the Royal London One-Day Cup Trophy.
Ian Bell is in after his form with the bat played a key role in guiding Warwickshire back into Division One, while the team is rounded out by Lancashire due Alex Davies and Dane Vilas, with the latter selected as wicketkeeper.
Greene King Team of the Year: Rory Burns (Surrey, captain), Alex Davies (Lancashire), Joe Denly (Kent), Ian Bell (Warwickshire); James Vince (Hampshire), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Dane Vilas (Lancashire, wicketkeeper), Rikki Clarke (Surrey), Ed Barnard (Worcestershire), Matt Henry (Kent), Morne Morkel (Surrey)
Rory Burns - captain
- 375 Overall MVP points
- Top batsman in Championship MVP
- Most runs in the Championship, 1,359
- Captained Surrey to first title since 2002
- Called-up to England Test squad
Alex Davies
- 390 Overall MVP points
- Top opening batsman in Overall MVP
- 336 Overall Batting MVP points
- Scored 1,605 across all formats
- Hit six fifties in 15 T20 games
Joe Denly
- 579 Overall MVP points
- Won PCA's Most Valuable Player
- 1,729 runs in all competitions
- 57 wickets in all formats
- Called-up to England Test squad
Ian Bell
- 386 Overall MVP points
- 1,833 runs across all formats
- 580 Blast runs, averaging 48
- Hit seven centuries in all formats
- Helped Warwickshire to promotion
James Vince
- 388 Overall MVP points
- 1,737 runs across all formats
- Past 50 on 10 separate occasions
- Top scorer for Hants in red-ball & One-Day Cup
- Led Hampshire to One-Day Cup title
Moeen Ali
- 406 Overall MVP points
- Highest MVP average in county cricket
- August's PCA Player of the Month
- 17 games, 12 wins, eight as captain
- Led the Rapids to T20 title
Dane Vilas - wicketkeeper
- 383 Overall MVP points
- Highest placed keeper in MVP
- Keeper gained 147 fielding points
- 235* - highest individual score in Championship
- 1,194 runs across all formats
Rikki Clarke
- 501 Overall MVP points
- 76 wickets in all formats
- 777 runs in all formats
- Only missed one of Surrey's 36 games
- Averaged 31 with bat & 22 with ball in Championship
Ed Barnard
- 478 MVP points
- Third in Overall MVP
- 77 wickets across all formats
- 784 runs across all formats
- Won Vitality Blast
Matt Henry
- 387 Overall MVP points
- 75 Championship wickets, season high
- Took three 10-wicket hauls
- Second highest wicket taker in One-Day Cup with 16
- Lord's final and achieved promotion
Morne Morkel
- 374 Overall MVP points
- Nobody achieved more bowling points with 326
- 59 Championship wickets in 10 games
- Best strike rate of bowlers taking more than 13 wickets
- Won County Championship
