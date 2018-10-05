Danni Wyatt column: England Women's star looking to maintain form at World T20 in November

Danni Wyatt will be key to England's success at November's ICC Women's World T20, a tournament the side are aiming to win for the first time since 2009.

The 27-year-old has scored two international centuries in the shortest format within the last 12 months and also struck vital fifties this summer as England beat South Africa and New Zealand in a T20 tri-series.

In her first column for Sky Sports, the opening batsman looks at the new faces in the squad for November's tournament in the Caribbean, the PCA Awards, and her body double…

WORLD T20

We're off to the West Indies! I can't wait to get out there. We've picked an exciting squad with some new players and now we're just all desperate to get out there.

I got to a point with my T20 game earlier this year where I was scoring consistent runs. I'd like to carry that on this winter if possible. Danni Wyatt

Kirstie Gordon, Sophia Dunkley and Linsey Smith have been really good in the Kia Super League and they'll be so excited about stepping up and taking part in a global tournament.

From a personal point of view, I got to a point with my T20 game earlier this year where I was scoring consistent runs. I'd like to carry that on this winter if possible.

It will be a really exciting challenge. Obviously, we go into it as 50-over world champions but there are a lot of tough teams to play against and the nature of T20 means anyone can win on their day.

Hopefully we can make it through the group and then go from there into the knockout rounds.

WEDDING OF THE YEAR!

Away from cricket we had a pretty special event to celebrate in September, with the amazing Isa Guha getting married to Rich Thomas.

Danni and her England team-mates were in attendance as Isa Guha tied the knot this summer

I'm gonna say it was the wedding of the year! There were lots of England players there and a number of other people from the cricketing world.

It was so nice to see everyone and celebrate an amazing day.

SKY PROMO

I had a fantastic day at Lord's earlier this week filming a promo for Sky Sports. I even got to meet my body double - the brilliant Olivia from Felsted School.

She was great but I was a bit upset that her brows were better than mine! We were filming a shoot for the World T20 - I cannot wait to see the final product.

Danni Wyatt's Sky Sports shoot is coming to your screens soon!

After that we had the PCA Awards. It was so nice to go and to celebrate Sophie Ecclestone's Women's Player of the Year Award. She's been so good this season and I'm so proud of her.

GOLF AND OLD FRIENDS

Going away on tour is one of the best things about being a cricketer, but it's also nice to be at home and spend time with friends.

I've been working on my golf recently and I also had a lovely time with my brother Max and Mariko Hill.

Fore! Danni has enjoyed playing golf in her down time

Mariko is the captain of Hong Kong and she came all the way to London recently. We had lunch and a nice catch-up.

I trained with her at the Melbourne Renegades three years ago, as part of the ICC Rookie programme. I'll be back at the Renegades this winter.

I can't wait!

Catch more of Danni's blogs in the build-up to and during the 2018 ICC Women's World T20, which is live in full on Sky Sports this November.