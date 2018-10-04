England women name three uncapped players in T20 squad

England have named their squad of 15 for the ICC Women's World T20 with three uncapped players included.

Loughborough Lightning spinners Kirstie Gordon and Linsey Smith have both earned first call-ups for England Women's World T20 squad along with all-rounder Sophia Dunkley.

Dunkley helped Surrey Stars win the Women's Super League title, while 20-year-old Gordon, who last year represented Scotland in a World Cup qualifier, was the championship's leading wicket-taker.

Coach Mark Robinson said: "It's always an exciting time when any England squad is announced but especially when there are three newcomers included.

"Sophia, Kirstie and Linsey have all had outstanding summers domestically and impressed when they have been in and around the group. All three will bring something different to the squad.

"Everyone is looking forward to the challenges ahead and we can't wait to get out there and get started."

Left-arm medium bowler Linsey Smith made an impression this summer for Loughborough Lightning

Amy Jones has been named as wicket-keeper, but there is no place for 2017 World Cup winners Alex Hartley, Georgia Elwiss and Laura Marsh.

Heather Knight will captain the squad at the tournament, which gets underway in the West Indies on November 9.

England are in Group A alongside defending champions the West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh, with an opening match against Sri Lanka set for November 10 in St Lucia.

England squad for ICC Women's World T20:

Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Dani Hazell, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Linsey Smith, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.