Sky Cricket Podcast: Can England adapt to conditions in Sri Lanka?
Ian Ward, Nasser Hussain and Rob Key talk top-ranked England, struggling Sri Lanka and wedding peeves ahead of the ODI series
Last Updated: 08/10/18 9:56pm
"Worst 24 hours of my life - I've never heard a man moan as much!"
So says Nasser Hussain about Rob Key after the Sky Cricket experts travelled from Heathrow to Dambulla together ahead of England's ODI series in Sri Lanka, which begins live on Sky Sports on Wednesday.
DOWNLOAD THE SKY CRICKET PODCAST HERE!
Keysy - according to Nasser, at least - may have had issues with the weather and Hussain's film choices aboard the aeroplane, but he has plenty of positive things to say about England's white-ball side, who top the ICC's ODI rankings after winning eight bilateral series in a row.
Rob reckons England can only benefit from playing on slow, spinning wickets in Sri Lanka and being forced to adapt their game, with Nasser saying Eoin Morgan's men can use what they learn in this series in crunch games during next summer's World Cup on home soil.
Worcestershire seamer Pat Brown performed in crunch games in this season's Vitality Blast as the Rapids won the title for the first time, the 20-year-old taking 31 wickets in total and four at Finals Day.
Brown, whose knuckleballs have bewildered batsmen, has not been selected by England this winter but could he be a contender for a World Cup spot? Nasser has his say on that.
There is also more complaining from Keysy, who chips in with his views on Liam Plunkett's marriage clashing with the Sri Lanka series - and what he likes least about weddings!
Plus…
How challenging will the heat be for England in Sri Lanka?
How close are England to knowing their World Cup XI?
Mark Wood or Olly Stone - who is England's X-factor bowler?
How will struggling Sri Lanka respond in the series?
What sporting item has Key brought to Sri Lanka for the England team?
Watch the first ODI between Sri Lanka and England live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 9.30am on Wednesday.