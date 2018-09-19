Sri Lanka v England on Sky Sports Cricket: How to watch every ball

Eoin Morgan's England are top of the ICC Team rankings after their 2-1 win over India

England begin a busy winter of cricket on Sky Sports with a five-match ODI series in Sri Lanka.

Eoin Morgan's side will travel to the subcontinent in buoyant mood after cementing top-spot in the ICC ODI Team rankings with series victories over Australia (5-0) and India (2-1).

1st ODI (D/N) - Dambulla: Wednesday, October 10, 9.30am Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

2nd ODI - Dambulla: Saturday, October 13, 5am, Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

3rd ODI (D/N) - Kandy: Wednesday, October, 17 9.30am, Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

4th ODI - Kandy: Saturday, October 20 5am, Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

5th ODI (D/N) - Colombo: Tuesday, October 23, 9.30am, Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

Only T20 - Colombo: Saturday, October 27 2pm, Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

1st Test - Galle: Tuesday, November 6 to Saturday, November 10, 4am, Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

2nd Test - Kandy: Wednesday, November 14 to Sunday, November 18, 4am, Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

3rd Test - Colombo: Friday, November 23 to Tuesday, November 27, 4am, Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

