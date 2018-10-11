Nasser Hussain, Ian Ward and Rob Key review first England v Sri Lanka ODI in Dambulla

3:23 Stone, Malinga and the weather… the Sky Cricket experts trek to the top of Sigiriya Rock to review a rain-truncated first ODI. Stone, Malinga and the weather… the Sky Cricket experts trek to the top of Sigiriya Rock to review a rain-truncated first ODI.

The weather was gorgeous as Sky Sports' Ian Ward, Nasser Hussain and Rob Key trekked to the top of Sigiriya Rock in Dambulla.

It was just a shame the sunshine didn't hold out a day earlier as the first ODI of five between England and Sri Lanka was abandoned, with lashings of rain leaving the pitch unplayable.

Watch the video above as Wardy, Nas and Keysy reflect on the 15 overs of play that was possible, during which England reached 92-2, with Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow blazing 49 for the first wicket.

Key says he wished England had consolidated a little after Bairstow was caught behind, with Roy then pouched at mid-off four balls later, but feels they will benefit from getting a look at Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya.

Watch highlights from the 15 overs possible in Dambulla on Wednesday

Rob also reckons Sri Lanka can be buoyed by Lasith Malinga rediscovering his bouncer, while Nasser explains why having his debut washed out might not be the worst thing for England's "seriously quick" paceman Olly Stone.

Now then, lads, who is going to win the race down?

