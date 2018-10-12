England in Sri Lanka: Nasser Hussain, Rob Key and Ian Ward tackle Sigiriya Rock

5:12 England have reached the summit of the world ODI rankings, but can Nasser Hussain, Rob Key and Ian Ward conquer Sigiriya Rock? England have reached the summit of the world ODI rankings, but can Nasser Hussain, Rob Key and Ian Ward conquer Sigiriya Rock?

Everything was far from 'cushti' as Nasser Hussain attempted an 'Only Fools and Horses' quiz will scaling Sri Lanka's iconic Sigiriya Rock in 90 per cent humidity.

Click on the video above to see Nasser, Rob Key and Ian Ward - with a combined age of 139 - tackle the 200m ascent, covering over 1,200 steps in the process, and find out who reached the plateau summit first! You know it makes sense!

England have a rather tougher mountain to climb if they are to win their first global 50-over title on home soil at next year's ICC Cricket World Cup.

3:48 Highlights from the first ODI in Dambulla as Eoin Morgan's men continue their World Cup preparations against Sri Lanka. Highlights from the first ODI in Dambulla as Eoin Morgan's men continue their World Cup preparations against Sri Lanka.

But for now our pundits' focus is all on their own ascent ahead of the second ODI against Sri Lanka, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 4.45am on Saturday, after the first match of the series was abandoned due to rain.

"If I came to Sri Lanka on holiday, I would never do this," quips Rob en route, adding at the top: "What a surprise, it's the same view that I can see from the bottom! You tell me what's there other than trees and grass!"

Do me a lemon!

