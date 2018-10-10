WATCH: Highlights from the first ODI between Sri Lanka and England in Dambulla

England rallied from a double setback to reach 92-2 off 15 overs against Sri Lanka before rain interrupted the first one-day international, in Dambulla.

Jonny Bairstow (25) and Jason Roy (24) put on 49 in eight overs for the first wicket after England were invited to bat before both openers fell in the space of five balls.

Joe Root (25no) and captain Eoin Morgan (14no) picked up the baton, keeping the scoring-rate at over six-an-over before inclement weather arrived.

The stoppage brought an enthralling start to the five-match series to a shuddering halt just as each side had landed some healthy blows.

Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal opted not to begin with spin after inserting the tourists, only for his trust in Lasith Malinga (0-37) and Nuwan Pradeep (1-23) to go unrewarded.

Roy was quickest out of the blocks, striking four boundaries in his 27-ball innings, including one stand-and-deliver straight drive off Pradeep.

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Danajaya celebrates the wicket of Jason Roy in the first ODI, in Dambulla

With Bairstow warming to his task, striking Akila Dananjaya (1-30) over midwicket for six and cutting the next delivery for four, England's start was confident and compelling.

The world's top-ranked team was pinned back, though, when Bairstow feathered a slower-ball from Pradeep through to Niroshan Dickwella - the Yorkshireman improving his tally in ODI cricket this year to 995.

Roy fell in the very next over when his bold attempt to strike Dananjaya over mid-on ended up in a sliced catch to mid-off and matters might have got worse for the tourists had Root not edged wide of second slip early in his knock.

Sri Lanka could not tighten their grip further, though, with Malinga struggling for consistency. Root hooked the paceman powerfully for four, while Morgan slog-swept just over deep square for six to restore some momentum.

