Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sri Lanka

 
Rain
Badge

England

92-2  (15.0 ov)

Inspection at 8pm local time.

Sri Lanka vs England

Sri Lanka v England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the first ODI in Dambulla. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Match Details

Date
10th Oct 2018
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Rangiri Dambulla International Stad.
Umpires
A S Dar, R S A Palliyaguruge
TV Umpire
P R Reiffel
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
R Martinesz

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy c sub b Perera 24
J.M. Bairstow c Dickwella b Fernando 25
J.E. Root Not out 25
E.J.G. Morgan Not out 14
Extras 2w, 2lb 4
Total 15.0 Overs 92 - 2
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Malinga 5 0 37 0
A.N.P.R. Fernando 5 0 23 1
M.K.P.A.D. Perera 5 0 30 1
Full Bowling Card