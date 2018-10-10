Sri Lanka vs England

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Inspection at 8pm local time.
Match Details
- Date
- 10th Oct 2018
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Rangiri Dambulla International Stad.
- Umpires
- A S Dar, R S A Palliyaguruge
- TV Umpire
- P R Reiffel
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- R Martinesz
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|c sub b Perera
|24
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Dickwella b Fernando
|25
|J.E. Root
|Not out
|25
|E.J.G. Morgan
|Not out
|14
|Extras
|2w, 2lb
|4
|Total
|15.0 Overs
|92 - 2
Full Batting Card
sri lanka BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Malinga
|5
|0
|37
|0
|A.N.P.R. Fernando
|5
|0
|23
|1
|M.K.P.A.D. Perera
|5
|0
|30
|1