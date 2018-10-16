Sky Cricket Podcast: Would Rob Key want to be Virat Kohli?

This week's Sky Cricket Podcast is not just about cricket - far from it!

Sure, there is chat on England and Sri Lanka's one-day series so far, with the tourists 1-0 in front after winning the second of five matches by 31 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method on Saturday.

But Sky Sports' Rob Key, Ian Ward and Nasser Hussain, plus Evening Standard cricket correspondent Will Macpherson, chewed the fat on a multitude of topics as they embarked on the drive from Dambulla and Kandy for Wednesday's third one-day international.

Virat Kohli is an icon in India - would Rob Key have enjoyed playing under that pressure?

Social media, pushy parents and how playing myriad sports can help youngsters develop their skills were discussed, as was which sportsmen transcend their game and how rivalries can help players improve, with chat turning to the tennis world and Rafael Nadal versus Roger Federer.

There is also the unforgettable question of whether Rob Key would like to be Virat Kohli, with the former Kent captain wondering if the pressure Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are placed under is enjoyable or too much.

Nasser also launches an impassioned defence of the English cricket structure and how it is producing quality players for the national team, plus quizzes Will on how he got into journalism.

