Azhar Ali's bizarre run out for Pakistan against Australia

Azhar Ali became the talk of the cricketing world - after being run out while chatting to his batting partner!

The Pakistan batsman was well-set on 64, on day three of the second Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi, when he was dismissed in farcical circumstances.

Azhar thought he had scored the fifth boundary of his innings when he drove Peter Siddle through the gully to the third man area.

But - unbeknown to him - as he and Asad Shafiq stood chatting mid-pitch after punching gloves, the ball stopped short of the rope allowing Mitchell Starc to chase it down.

The fielder returned the ball to wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who gleefully broke the stumps as the batsmen stood watching a matter of yards away.

