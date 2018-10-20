WATCH: Highlights from fourth Sri Lanka vs England ODI in Kandy

England's 18-run victory over Sri Lanka in the fourth one-day international gave them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Niroshan Dickwella (52) and Dasun Shanaka's (66) half-centuries, coupled with Thisara Perera's 44, helped the hosts post a competitive total of 273-7 - as spinners Moeen Ali (2-55) and Adil Rashid (1-36) impressed once more.

Jason Roy (45) and Alex Hales (12), who came in for the injured Jonny Bairstow, shared a 52-run opening stand before good glovework from Dickwella saw the latter stumped.

Although Roy was given out lbw to spinner Akila Dananjaya on review, Joe Root (32 not out) and Eoin Morgan (31 not out) put on an unbroken 56-run partnership to ensure England were ahead of the DLS target before the rain began to fall and ended proceedings early.

