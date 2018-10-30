Sky Cricket Podcast - Is corruption being tackled?

Sky Sports Cricket Podcast

England's tour of Sri Lanka may have involved more rain than cricket, but that certainly did not dampen the spirits of the Sky Sports team as they put together Episode Three of 'The Rob Key Podcast'.

Key, Nasser Hussain and Ian Ward are joined by Ali Martin of The Guardian to chat about several topics, including corruption in cricket and the importance of coaches in the modern game.

The panel discuss current ICC investigations into corruption and Nass recalls the infamous Centurion Test of 2000, including his negotiations to set up a run chase with South African counterpart Hansie Cronje.

The panel then move on to evaluating current England supremo Trevor Bayliss and one of his predecessors, Duncan Fletcher - with some very different points of view emerging on their methods.

They also look at which overseas players have made the biggest impact in county cricket, with both Waugh twins getting a name check and Muttiah Muralitharan's curious fondness for heavily salting his drinks recalled.

Scented candles, a questionable Portuguese accent and film quizzes also feature in the podcast, while grumbles about the weather are kept to a minimum!

