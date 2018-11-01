Spinner Jack Leach ready to answer England Test call despite lack of match practice in Sri Lanka

0:26 Spinner Jack Leach says he’d relish the chance to open the bowling for England in the Test series against Sri Lanka if called upon Spinner Jack Leach says he’d relish the chance to open the bowling for England in the Test series against Sri Lanka if called upon

Spinner Jack Leach says he's ready to win a second Test cap for England despite being denied any match practice in Sri Lanka so far.

Leach, 27, made his debut against New Zealand in March and could be part of a three-man spin attack alongside Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid in the first Test, which begins on Sky Sports Cricket on Tuesday.

Despite being overlooked for England's first warm-up match earlier this week and missing out again when the opening day of their final preparation game was washed out, Leach insists he's in confident mood.

"It would be nice to have that time in the middle but I've bowled a lot of balls in the nets and it is coming out well," he told Sky Sports Cricket.

"I've played in Sri Lanka before so I need to use that experience to help me and obviously speak to guys like Mo and Rash, who have been really helpful so far. Those kinds of conversations really help as well.

"The last series played here was very spin-friendly so I'll be hoping for conditions like that! As a spinner you thrive in these conditions; to try and make an impact in these games would be very exciting.

"The plan was for me to play this game and there is still a 50-over game tomorrow, so hopefully we can get as much cricket in tomorrow as we can and I can get some overs in the middle."

Earlier this week Moeen Ali insisted that each of England's three spinners are capable of spearheading the attack in the Test series and Leach says it's an opportunity he'd relish should it come his way.

"It's something I've done a little of in the past. It's one of those challenges which I really thrive off and want to do, especially in these conditions - you want to have the ball in your hand," he said.

"The ball is harder at the start and the seam is probably most proud so it might bite a bit quicker and be a bit more aggressive turn, so you need to the most of those times. If that opportunity presents, I'd love to do that."

Selection for the first Test would represent a sharp upturn in fortunes for Leach, who missed this summer's series against Pakistan with a broken thumb before being overlooked for the India series after being hit on the helmet by Surrey's Morne Morkel.

Watch the first Test between England and Sri Lanka live on Sky Sports Cricket on Tuesday, November 6 from 4am.

