PODCAST: Do England have too many all-rounders in their side?

Charles Colvile, Bob Willis and Luke Wright run the rule over England's poor start to the first Test against Sri Lanka, Ben Foakes' brilliance and if they are trying to fit too many all-rounders in their side.

Day one in Galle was all about Foakes, who struck an unbeaten 87 on debut to recuse the visitors - Willis hailed his composure while Wright added that the Surrey batsman is known in county cricket for playing spin well.

Bob was critical of how England batted in the morning session, saying they swept far too much, and the team looked to have a different mindset after lunch when Foakes and Jos Buttler were at the crease.

Sussex star Wright felt that Joe Root's side's mindset showed they were expecting a "raging turner" and attacked too much, causing them to give away their wickets.

Questions over the batting order continued after Moeen Ali was bowled for a first-ball duck at No 3, with Bob musing that England are attempting to fit too many all-rounders into their side.

The selectors face further headaches now after Foakes' heroics with the bat - the wicketkeeper was flown out to Sri Lanka as cover for the injured Jonny Bairstow, so can they leave him out for the team for the second Test in Kandy if Bairstow is fit?

Sri Lanka came under the microscope, too, after they let a dominant position slip, with Bob calling Dinesh Chandimal's captaincy "woeful" and questioned the field placings.

And, there was a final word on Zimbabwe, who won their first away Test in over 17 years after beating Bangladesh in Sylhet. To listen to all this and more. DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST HERE.

