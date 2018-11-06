Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 4 of 5
Badge

Bangladesh

143 & 169
Result
Badge

Zimbabwe

282 & 181

Zimbabwe win by 151 runs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh for first away Test victory in 17 years

Brandon Mavuta bowled Zimbabwe to a rare Test victory

Debutant Brandon Mavuta plundered four wickets as Zimbabwe skittled Bangladesh for just 169 to claim their first Test victory since 2013 and first away from home in 17 years.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Mavuta took 4-21 as the tourists won the first Test in Sylhet by 151 runs - their first away success since winning in Bangladesh 2001 - with a day to spare, the victory Zimbabwe's first in the format since defeating Pakistan in Harare in 2013.

Sikandar Raza did the early damage after the home side had reached 56-0 in their pursuit of 321 for victory.

The off-spinner removed openers Liton Das and Imrul Kayes and then claimed the scalp of Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah during a 17-over spell which cost 41 runs.

Only Kayes with 43 and Ariful Haque, who was the last man out when he fell to Wellington Masakadza following a quick-fire 38, provided genuine resistance as Bangladesh, who had resumed day four on 26-0, fell well short in the end.

The second Test of the two-match series begins in Dhaka on November 11.

Match Details

Date
3rd - 7th Nov 2018
Toss
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sylhet Stadium
Umpires
R J Tucker, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
H D P K Dharmasena
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
M Rahman

bangladesh BATTING CARD

Batsman R
L.K. Das lbw Butt 23
I. Kayes b Butt 43
M. Haque b Jarvis 9
M. Mahmudullah c sub b Butt 16
N.H. Shanto c Butt b Mavuta 13
M. Rahim c Masakadza b Mavuta 13
A. Haque c Chakabva b Masakadza 38
M.H. Miraz c Chakabva b Mavuta 7
T. Islam c Taylor b Masakadza 0
M.N. Islam lbw Mavuta 0
A.J. Chowdhury Not out 0
Extras 5b, 2lb 7
Total All Out, 63.1 Overs 169
Full Batting Card

zimbabwe BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Jarvis 14 5 29 1
Chatara 9 2 25 0
S.R. Butt 17 1 41 3
Williams 8 2 13 0
B. Mavuta 10 2 21 4
W.P. Masakadza 5.1 0 33 2
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK