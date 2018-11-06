Rohit Sharma breaks India T20I record with century against Windies

India opener Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten century

India's Rohit Sharma blazed an unbeaten century as they beat Windies by 71 runs to become his country's highest scorer in T20 internationals.

Sharma struck 111 not out off 61 deliveries as India amassed 192-2 after being put in to bat in only the second match at Lucknow's newly-built stadium.

The stand-in captain's innings took his T20I record to 2,203 runs in 86 matches - overtaking regular skipper Virat Kohli - and helping India to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Windies bowler Oshane Thomas began the match with a maiden, but the big-hitting Sharma put together a stand of 123 with opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, who made 43 from 41 balls.

Having survived a drop on 28, Dhawan was eventually dismissed by spinner Fabien Allen in the 14th over, with Nicholas Pooran taking a diving catch at long leg.

Lokesh Rahul finished unbeaten on 26, watching from the non-striker's end as Sharma clattered a boundary off opposite number Carlos Brathwaite to reach his ton in the last over of the innings.

Windies never looked like getting anywhere near the target as they were restricted to 124-9 in reply, with Sharma taking three catches.

Darren Bravo hit 23 off 18 balls but Windies were unable to get any significant partnerships going, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-12) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-20) the most economical of the Indian bowlers.

The third and final match in the series takes place in Chennai on Sunday.